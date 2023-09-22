On Friday, September 22, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring extended support to Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh alias Shubh amidst the backlash over the singer’s Instagram story featuring a distorted map of India. The Congress leader came out in support of the pro-Khalistan singer at a time when tensions are prevailing in the diplomatic ties between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Taking to X on Friday, Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stated that while his party is opposed to the idea of Khalistan, he is against the labelling of singer Shubh as an “anti-national”. Moreover, the MLA from Gidderbaha said that the people of Punjab don’t need to give proof of their patriotism. Warring further alleged that there are certain forces at work to undermine Punjabis.

“While we at @INCPunjab strongly oppose the idea of Khalistan & have actively fought our battles against anti-national forces, I strongly oppose labelling of our youngsters like @Shubhworldwide, who speak for Punjab as anti-nationals. We Punjabis don’t need to give any proof about our nationalism. This propaganda being pushed by certain forces against Punjabis to undermine us is highly condemnable. Malicious attempts to tarnish our youngsters must be repulsed. Jai Hind! Jai Punjab!” Warring posted.

The Congress leader’s tweet came hours after Shubh issued a statement on Instagram addressing the controversy. Interestingly, the Congress leader reiterated singer Shubh’s assertion from his statement issued earlier today wherein the rapper/musician said that “Punjabis do not need to give proof of their patriotism.”

The official handle of Punjab Congress reiterated Warring’s statement and added that singer Shubh is being labelled as an anti-national “for no reason”.

Shubh’s statement apparently was more about his disappointment over the cancellation of his music tour due to an online backlash rather than apologising or even clarifying his position on the matter. Quite conveniently, the singer brought in the Sikh Gurus respected by one and all for something wrong he did. While the singer claims that his intention behind sharing the artwork made by artist Inkquisitive featuring a distorted map of India was only about praying for Punjab amidst blackouts and internet shutdown, it remains unanswered why Jammu and Kashmir and the seven northeastern states missing from the map. Moreover, why Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were merged with Punjab in the artwork? These questions have neither been answered by the artist behind the distorted map nor by singer Shubh. The question also arises if the singer really considers India as his country, why did he choose to urge people to pray for Punjab using a map that did not depict the correct map of India?

On Thursday, Amandeep Singh who goes by the pseudonym Inkquisitive had also played the victim card claiming that he has been a target of cyberbullying and threats as he blamed actress Kangana Ranaut, Indian netizens and the ‘powerheads’ of the industry for the backlash faced by Shubh and the artwork in question.

This comes after rapper/musician Shubhneet Singh alias Shubh posted a story on his Instagram account on March 23, 2023, captioned “Pray for Punjab” showing a distorted map of India. He posted a photo of the map without the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and North-eastern states. The Canadian singer did this at a time when the Punjab Police was on the lookout to nab Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh.