Sunday, September 3, 2023
Ramlalla Pran Pratishta Mahotsav: 375 families to host devotees visiting Ayodhya

The trust is marking 375 families to host the devotees in the festival. As per the report, every family will host 2-3 devotees.

Ramlalla Pran Pratishta Mahotsav to take place in the last week of January
Ramlalla Pran Pratishta will be streamed in over 5 lakh villages by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (Image: Ram Mandir Trust)
In the last week of January 2024, ‘Ramlalla Pran Pratishta Mahotsav‘ will take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ramlalla will be placed in the temple on the ground floor, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year. Around 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for the festivities. As per Amar Ujala’s report, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is getting ready to welcome the devotees for the festival and arranging for stay and food.

The trust is marking 375 families to host the devotees in the festival. As per the report, every family will host 2-3 devotees. The trust is dividing the devotees into four groups. The first group will stay at hotels and Dharamshalas. The second group will remain at Maths, temples, etc. The third group will not stay but will leave Ayodhya after Darshan. The fourth group will have devotees who do not have arrangements to stay and eat.

The trust plans to stream Pran Pratishta in five lakh villages across the country so that the maximum number of people can witness the historic moment. Around 100 LED screens will be installed in Ayodhya to telecast the festivities. Reportedly, old temples in the city are being renovated alongside Ram Mandir construction.

Earlier, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra said that the temple alone is on about three acres of land, and when the ‘parkota’ (parikrama ground) is complete, it will stretch to eight acres. Mishra said that the invite for the Pran Pratishta has already been sent by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to PM Modi.

Speaking about the temple security, Mishra said that a blueprint of the crowd management system has been drawn. There are separate contingency plans for 50,000, one lakh, five lakh, and ten lakh visitors. He said that while the state government is responsible for the security, the overall temple security monitoring is in the hands of the Union Home Ministry.

