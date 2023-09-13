Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Updated:

South Korean Ambassador highlights importance of Ayodhya, says would like to be part of Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

OpIndia Staff
South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-Bok (L) (Image- Social News XYZ)
On Tuesday, September 12, the South Korean Ambassador in India, Chang Jae-Bok highlighted the importance of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and said that the country would like to be part of its inauguration ceremony.

“The central government or UP government should elaborate the program of Ram Temple inauguration. We will work on that and attend the Ram temple inauguration if the government of India issues an invitation,” the Ambassador could be heard saying in the video.

He also added that Ayodhya is important to South Korea historically and culturally. As per Korean legends, an Indian princess from the kingdom of Ayodhya had traveled to Korea to marry their prince.

“In one history book, it was mentioned that the Princess was from Ayodhya. So, Ayodhya is of importance to South Korea as well. The central government or the state government should plan the Ram Temple inauguration on a larger scale and we would attend the event if the government issues an invitation,” he reiterated.

During the press conference on September 12, the South Korean Ambassador in India also stated that India and Korea are working on a migration and mobility partnership agreement proposed by the Indian government and said that Korea is hoping to finalize it soon.

Earlier, in the year 2018, the South Korean First Lady, Kim Jung-sook visited Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was the Chief Guest at the Deepotsav event organized by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh on November 6 that year. She also led the ground-breaking ceremony for the new memorial of Queen Suriratna (Huh Hwang-ok) in Ayodhya.

South Korean first lady visited Ayodhya in November 2018 (Image- The Hindu)

Ayodhya and Korea have a historical connection through the legendary Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who traveled to Korea in 48 CE and married the Korean King Suro.

Notably, the city of Ayodhya sees hundreds of Korean visitors every year. As reported earlier, Queen Hu, as per the legends was a princess of Ayodhya named Suriratna, who had traveled to South Korea in 48 AD to marry King Suro of Geumgwan Gaya. The princess is believed to have traveled to Korea by sea. After marrying the king, she was known as Queen Hu Hwang-ok. Together with King Kim Suro, they founded the Karak dynasty in the region that is the present Gimhae province of South Korea.

Millions of Koreans trace their lineage to the dynasty founded by Queen Hur Hwang and King Suro. They consider Ayodhya to be the maternal home of their ancient Queen and that is the reason Ayodhya sees hundreds of Korean visitors every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya between January 21 and 24, 2024. According to the reports, the inauguration would take place in the third week of January 2024, citing prominent seers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya between January 21 and 24, 2024. According to the reports, the inauguration would take place in the third week of January 2024, citing prominent seers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

