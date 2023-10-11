Wednesday, October 11, 2023
ECI revises Rajasthan assembly election date to 25th November from 23rd November citing ‘large scale weddings’ in state

ECI changes Rajasthan voting dates to 25th November
ECI, representational image, via LiveLaw
0

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the dates of Rajasthan Assembly elections from 23rd November to 25th November. The ECI stated in its press note that “considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on 23rd November may cause inconvenience to a large number of people”.

“Representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagements on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participating during poll,” the ECI stated.

Earlier on Wednesday (11th October), BJP MP from Pali, PP Chaudhary wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting to reschedule the date of the assembly polls in Rajasthan citing festivities on the day.

“On one hand it is the responsibility of the Election Commission and all of us to increase the voting percentage. The common people should strengthen the Indian democratic system by taking part in the sacred festival of democracy,” Chaudhary said in a letter to the ECI.

The ECI on Monday (9th October) announced the dates for upcoming assembly elections across 5 states namely Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram. The polls are scheduled to commence on 7th November and conclude with the counting of votes on 3rd December.

Chhattisgarh is the only state to cast the ballot in two phases that is on 7th November and 17th November. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on 17th November and Telangana on 30th November. Mizoram will cast the ballot on 7th November. Rajasthan will now go to polls on 25th November instead of 23th November.

