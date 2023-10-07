The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has taken a significant step towards promoting healthy eating by announcing a substantial reduction in GST rates for millet flour food preparations.

The sources told ANI the tax rate has been reduced from the current 18 percent to a more affordable 5 percent.

Millet flour, known for its nutritional value and health benefits, has gained popularity among health-conscious consumers in India.

By reducing the GST rate on millet flour food preparations, the government aims to make these nutritious food items more accessible to the public.

This move aligns with the government’s efforts to promote a healthier lifestyle and dietary choices.

This, in turn, is likely to boost the consumption of millet flour food, benefiting the overall health and well-being of the population.

The GST Council’s decision reflects the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable and healthy food choices while also reducing the tax burden on essential food items.

It is anticipated that this move will encourage more people to incorporate millet flour-based foods into their diets, contributing to a healthier India.

