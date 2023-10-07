On Thursday, 6th October, the Mumbai Police received an alert from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about an email threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Narendra Modi Stadium is one of the hosts of the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

The threatening email demanded Rs 500 crore and the release of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi saying that if the authorities failed to fulfill their demands, their men would attack the stadium.

Mumbai police are currently ramping up security as the city will be hosting five World Cup cricket matches at Wankhede Stadium.

Notably, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is imprisoned in Mandoli jail, in Delhi. The authorities say that the threatening email sent to the NIA originated from Europe. Some media reports suggest that those behind the mail used the Proton Mail platform. The email ID used for sending the threat was registered in the name of ‘Osama Bin Laden’s hire’. An India TV report claims that the said email had seven to eight layers of security adding that its domain is located in Switzerland. Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have sought details from the Swiss government in this regard.

The email read, “Tumhari sarkar se hume 500 crore aur Lawrence bishnoi chahiye nahi to kal hum Narendra Modi ke sath narendra Modi stadium bhi uda denge. Hindustan me sabkuch bikta hai to humne bhi kuch kharid liya hai kitna bhi sequre karlo humse nahi bacha paoge agar baat karni hai to is mail par hi bat karna (We want Rs 500 crore and Lawrence Bishnoi from your government, otherwise tomorrow we will blow up Narendra Modi Stadium along with Narendra Modi. Everything sells in Hindustan, something is bought, no matter how safe it is. Do it, you won’t be able to save. If you want to talk, then talk on this mail only).”

BREAKING🚨: Threat to kill PM Modi and blowing up of #NarendraModi stadium in Ahmedabad.



NIA, Security agencies issue alert after email demands Rs 500 crores and release of jailed gangster #LawrenceBishnoi.



Although the police have ramped up the security, they suspect that the email was a hoax or a mischief by someone staying in a foreign country. Notably, Gujarat Police, on 29th September, filed an FIR against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for issuing threats to carry out an attack during the 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan scheduled to be held on October 14 in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Khalistani terrorist intended to avenge the killing of slain terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was played on Thursday (5th October) between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.