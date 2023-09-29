Friday, September 29, 2023
FIR filed against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for issuing threats ahead of India-Pak World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium

On September 27, many people in India received a call from a UK phone number +44 7418 343648 wherein a prerecorded audio message by the terrorist was played.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu
Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Image Source: NDTV
The Gujarat police on Friday, September 29, registered an FIR against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for issuing threats ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan scheduled to be held on October 14 in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The FIR against Pannun has been registered under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC, UAPA and IT Act 66 F by the Ahmedabad Police.

“Threatening pre-recorded messages were published on various social media handles and an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere. FIR registered against Pannu under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC, UAPA and IT Act 66 F,” Ajit Rajian, Cyber Crime DCP, Ahmedabad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On September 27, many people in India received a call from a UK phone number +44 7418 343648 wherein a prerecorded audio message by the terrorist was played. In the newly issued threat message, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “On Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination, we are going to use ballot against your bullet. We are going to use the vote against your violence. This October, it will not be the World Cricket Cup. It will be the beginning of the World Terror Cup. The message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council.”

It is notable that since the death of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada, Khalistani groups have been accusing India, a claim now supported by the Canadian govt. The Khallistanis have put up posters in Canada calling for the assassination of heads of Indian missions in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. Recently, such posters put up in front of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey were removed.

On September 23, National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated the properties of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Sector 15 C Chandigarh. As per reports, the investigation agency has issued a new dossier on the Khalistani terrorist that will be shared with the investigation agencies in other countries. As per the new dossier, Pannun wants to create Khalistan and divide India into multiple parts. There are 16 cases registered against him in different states.

