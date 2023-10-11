On Tuesday (10th October) The New York Times published a news regarding the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. In this story, The New York Times called Hamas ‘terrorists’. However, it replaced the word ‘terrorists’ with ‘gunmen’ after some time, in line with the left-liberal media policy of not using the term terrorist for jihadi terrorists.

The news article titled ‘Hamas Leaves Trail of Terror in Israel’ was published on 10th October by The New York Times. In the subtitle of the article, the American newspaper wrote, “As Israeli soldiers regain control of areas near Gaza that came under attack, they are finding evidence seen in videos and photos and confirmed by witness accounts of the massacre of civilians by Hamas terrorists.”

After some time, The New York Times changed the last word in the sentence ‘terrorist’ to ‘gunmen’. The NYT was called out on social media for calling terrorists just gunmen in order to score Islamoapologetic secular credentials. American journalist Greg Price wrote, “Holy shit you can’t make this up. The New York Times published a story referring to Hamas as “terrorists” and then changed it to “gunmen”.” Greg Price also shared the screenshots of the news before and after the change.

The archive of the report shows the term ‘terrorist’ used by NYT before it was replaced.

🚨Holy shit you can’t make this up.



The New York Times published a story referring to Hamas as “terrorists” and then changed it to “gunmen.” pic.twitter.com/zp7vQUrHn3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Interestingly, while the original report used the term ‘terrorist’ in the subtitle, it was used only once in the report, while the word ‘gunmen’ was used throughout the report. The publication has not replaced the lone occurrence of the term terrorist in the report, which appears in the second paragraph. The word ‘gunmen’ appears 8 times in the report text, sometimes called ‘Palestinian gunmen’ or ‘Hamas gunmen’. There is no mention in the report that Hamas also fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel, many of which hit civilian areas after overwhelming Israel’s air defence system Iron Dome.

Referring to the 9/11 terrorist attack in the USA, Greg Price also wrote, “Untold pain suffering was caused by the amateur pilots on 9/11.”

Untold pain suffering was caused by the amateur pilots on 9/11. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Another X user with handle ID @WithRitesh posted, “Learning from their brothers across Atlantic! This is Left Media!” In this post, he added a screenshot of a BBC news that called Hamas terrorists just ‘gunmen’.

Learning from their brothers across Atlantic! This is Left Media! pic.twitter.com/SBduohHT95 — RS (@WithRitesh) October 11, 2023

Syzmon Thomas posted, “Our media is contemptible and morally bankrupt. I am glad they are slowly, but surely, going the way of the newspaper.” He also added a screenshot of news by the Washington Post calling ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi an ‘austere religious scholar’. The words used for the ISIS terrorist were later changed to ‘extremist leader’ after the news outlet faced criticism.

Our media is contemptible and morally bankrupt. I am glad they are slowly, but surely, going the way of the newspaper. pic.twitter.com/XDHaxAHurI — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) October 11, 2023

Bruce Balley wrote, “Next? Alleged miscreants? Late-term abortionists? Misguided souls? Hands of God?”

Next? Alleged miscreants? Late term abortionists? Misguided souls? Hands of God? — Bruce E. Bailey, CRM/FED (@bbailey39) October 11, 2023

John Ashbrook wrote, “Would pay to for a transcript of their internal editorial debate over this.”

Would pay to for a transcript of their internal editorial debate over this. — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) October 11, 2023

The New York Times is known for its age-old soft-corner towards Islamism. It has repeatedly provided a platform for Islamic bigotry. In April 2021, NYT published a news article that said that the onus to convert is on non-Muslims in case of an interfaith marriage involving a Muslim and a non-Muslim.

The New York Times is also notorious for its anti-India anti-Modi agenda. In March 2023, the New York Times published an article written by Anuradha Bhasin, the Executive Editor of The Kashmir Times who criticized PM Modi’s stance against the Indian media and its freedom of expression. Donning an anti-India outlook on the international media platform, she alleged that the Modi-led government had imposed ‘repressive’ media policies in the country and was deliberately targeting the media organizations who chose to voice an opinion against it or the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, and Sports Anurag Thakur lashed out at the New York Times for this anti-India editorial published on 8th March 2023. Anurag Thakur had said, “We don’t need to learn the grammar of democracy from agenda-driven media.” Now, The New York Times has called the Hamas terrorists as gunmen.

The recent Israel-Hamas war started after the State of Israel came under attack by Palestine-based Islamic terror outfit Hamas on Saturday (7th October), resulting in the death of more than 900 Israelis. About 2400 people have been wounded and over 100 still remain in the captivity of the terrorists.