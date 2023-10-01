On Sunday morning (October 1), two terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara. Confirming the attack, the Interior Affairs Minister of Turkey, Ali Yerlikaya informed that two “terrorists” carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara. The Minister stated that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near his ministry, while a second assailant was “neutralised” by authorities there.

Taking to X, Turkish Minister Ali Yerlikaya conveyed that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident which took place at around 9:30 AM (Turkish local time).

In the post, he said, “At around 09.30, 2 terrorists who came in a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralised. During the fire, 2 of our police officers were slightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes.”

Explosions and Gunfire have been heard this morning near the Parliamentary Building in the Turkish Capital of Ankara; a Significant Police and Military Presence has been observed in the Area but it is Unknown what exactly the ongoing Situation is. pic.twitter.com/dzSFxdHDg9 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2023

Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings. Security measures have been heightened around the parliament building and the interior ministry building which are in close proximity. The development comes following the explosion and gunshots heard near the ministry building in Kizilay, the major city center in the capital’s Cankaya district.

Additionally, the main Ataturk Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the explosion close to one of the gates of the Grand National Assembly.

Notably, the Grand National Assembly will open in the afternoon after a 3-month break. All parliamentarians, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were expected to be at the Parliament in the afternoon around 2 PM (Turkish time).

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the terrorist attack against the General Directorate of Security. The office has also imposed an access ban and publication ban regarding the issue, Turkish state-run media Anadolu Agency reported.