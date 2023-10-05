The Union Home Ministry on 5th October banned ‘Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party’ (JKDFP) for five years for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities. A notification issued by the ministry said that the JKDFP has been declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

The ministry said that this organization has been involved in anti-national activities since year 1998 and its members have always promoted separatism and terrorist acts in India. The members of this organization, by inciting the people, want to make Kashmir a separate Islamic state, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.

A statement released by the home ministry adds that many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of UAPA 1967, IPC 1860, The Arms Act 1959 and Ranbir Penal Code 1932.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party was founded by Shabir Ahmad Shah, who is currently in jail after he was arrested by the ED in money laundering and terror financing cases. According to the notification issued by Home Ministry, Shabir Ahmad Shah is a prominent separatist known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

Ministry of Home Affairs today declared the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association for a period of five years. pic.twitter.com/MwKqIUKaOb — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

Shah had called Kashmir as a ‘dispute’ and ruled out any settlement within the framework of the Constitution of India, and the members of his organisation are been at the forefront of secessionist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir and want to create a separate Islamic State.

The statement added that the leader or members of the JKDFP have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organizations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir. JKDFP and its members have shown sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country by their activities.

It is further said that JKDFP members and its founder Shabir Ahmad Shah have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country. There have been intelligence inputs of JKDFP having links with banned terrorist organizations, and the group have been involved in the violent terrorist activities.

The home ministry said that due to its anti-national activities also for showing disrespect and disregard to the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the State, an immediate and prompt action is required against the organisation. It added that if no action is taken, the group will continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and will also continue advocating the secession of the Jammu and Kashmir from India. It will also continue its attempt to carve out an Islamic State and continue propagating anti-national sentiments

Accordingly, the central govt is of the opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association with immediate effect. Accordingly, the Central Government declared JKDFP an unlawful association for a period of five years from the date of publication of the notification in the Official Gazette.