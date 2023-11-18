On Friday (17th November), Madhya Pradesh underwent voting for the state assembly elections. During this, a video of anti-Modi propagandist Ajit Anjum went viral wherein he was almost manhandled for forcing women voters to give reactions. The incident took place near a polling booth in Dimni in the Muraina district of Madhya Pradesh where Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting the assembly election.

In this video, Ajit Anjum is seen forcing the voter women repeatedly to answer his questions like whom they have given their vote, whose government they want in the state, etc. When a woman came out of the polling booth but did not respond to his queries, Ajit Anjum took a brief run to the two other women who left the booth earlier. Ajit Anjum followed the women in a nearby lane and started forcing them to answer to his questions. At this point, a man approached him from behind and angrily asked Ajit Anjum why he was forcing the women to talk when they were not willing to answer him.

Moments before he followed these women, another woman from the polling booth was complaining about some fake voting in the polling booth. However, when Ajit Anjum asked about whom did she vote, the woman said nothing.

Ajit Anjum is known for his anti-Modi and anti-BJP bias. Previously, he has been trolled on social media for incorrectly predicting BJP’s loss in various assembly elections including the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections where Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of the biggest state in the country with a clear majority to BJP for the second time in a row.

Even in the current elections, Ajit Anjum roamed around at various places in Madhya Pradesh and made videos in his attempt to establish a narrative that people in the poll-bound states are not willing to vote BJP to power. However, on many such occasions, he has fallen flat on his face. In the current incident, he was almost manhandled for insisting women give answers against their will.

On Friday (17th November), Madhya Pradesh conducted elections to choose representatives for its 230-seat Assembly, while Chhattisgarh held the second and final phase of elections for its 70-seat Assembly. Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 71.26% till 5 p.m. while Chhattisgarh saw 68.15% of voters cast their votes in the second phase.