In Bihar, daughters of Hindu families are being lured into the love trap of Christians and then forced to marry them. These girls are later forced to convert to Christianity. There have been multiple such cases of this Christian love jihad in the state.

Sunita is one such victim of this Christian love jihad. She is the youngest in a family of two brothers and a sister. By the time Sunita attained the age of 17, her neighbour John trapped her in his love trap in a way that she could never recover from. She was brainwashed in such a way that she left her home and John’s family converted her to Christianity 30 days later.

A Hindu girl named Maya has the same story of Christian love jihad. A Christian boy lured her into the love trap and married her. Then he converted her to Christianity. He left her after having two children.

Areas with low literacy rates are on target of Christian Love Jihad

Hundreds of girls in Bihar’s Seemanchal area have become victims of this new love jihad of Christians. This has been revealed in a sting of Dainik Bhaskar. It is also worth noting here that between 1999 and 2005, the number of churches in the Seemanchal region of Bihar increased. Primarily, villages have been chosen to build churches except for cities.

There is also a strong conspiracy behind this Christian love jihad; because districts like Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Madhepura and Begusarai lag behind in literacy rate. Clearly, it is easy to brainwash the people there. This work is handled from Chennai.

In different zones of Bihar, people engaged in schools and health centres gradually lure the residents there to convert to Christianity. As the number of Christians in that area increased, the church was also built in that area.

60 per cent of Christians in Madhepura

Madhepura is a district where the Christian population has reached 40 to 60 per cent in many villages. Tinkonwa village of Murliganj block in this district is an example of this. This village of 1400 households, situated 260 kilometres away from Patna, is very backward in terms of education.

The population here is 60 thousand, but the number of churches here is quite surprising. There is a school run by missionaries for classes up to 8th. They also run a hospital. R Hambram and his wife Lalita preach Christianity here.

According to Lalita, many boys here fell in love with Hindu girls and these girls became Christians for marriage. She also said that she too was a Hindu and loved Christian R Hambram and that she converted to his religion and married him. Lalita also revealed that through prayer meetings and music, they preach to people to convert to Christianity.

Sarita is one such woman from Jharkhand. She, along with her husband, used to inspire people in Saharsa to embrace Christianity. Now she is doing the same work in Madhepura. Sarita admitted that cases of ‘religious conversion after love marriage’ are on the rise.

On the 32nd day after marriage in the church, a Hindu girl is converted to Christianity. Earlier, from 6 months to one year, the girl is systematically told the details of Christianity and various rituals associated with the religion. Investigation has revealed that in just two years, 30 to 50 houses have converted to Christianity.

Influential families in the area also converted to Christianity

Manoj’s family in the village has become Christian. Manoj has now become Manoj Hambram. Manoj has two sons. Both of them lured Hindu girls into love traps and then converted them to Christianity before getting married.

Now the families of these girls have also converted to Christianity. There is a similar story of Roshan Hambram of the village church. According to him, if a Hindu girl loves a Christian boy, then she has to convert to Christianity before marriage. Otherwise, they can’t get married.

He believes that most of the girls who converted to Christianity are Hindus. However, he also says that Hindu girls are influenced by the ideas of Christianity. This is so because they are taught the lesson of Christianity since childhood.

In Tikonwa village from Purnia, Thakur Soren was lured with land and then converted to Christianity. His daughter also became a victim of this love jihad. In her case, the Christian boy left her after marriage.

Every Sunday, 150 Christians gather at the church in Tikonwa village, all of whom have converted from Hinduism to Christianity. Among these converts is the family of Chintu, who embraced Christianity in 2015, leaving behind their Hindu faith. After Chintu’s 32nd day, they neither mention the names of Hindu gods and goddesses nor go to temples and eat prasad. They say that Jesus is happy when a Hindu is converted to Christianity.

Vivek Kumar of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that the cases of Hindu girls becoming Christians have increased here. However, he said that 2500 people have returned to their original faith within 3 years.

Jawahar Jha, senior vice-president of the International Hindu Parishad Bihar, said that converting Hindus to Christianity is like a silent killer for the country because they do not make headlines. They specifically target economically backward Hindu families.