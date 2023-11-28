Haryana: Woman uses broomstick to scare away gunmen in Bhiwani, video viral

Few people would peep or come out if they heard gunshots outside their house. However, a woman in Haryana showed bravery by running with a stick to disperse the miscreants who opened fire at a man in the Bhiwani district of the state. The miscreants fired at an individual identified as Harikishan. However, they got scared and immediately fled from the spot as they saw a woman approaching with a stick and a broom in her hand.

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV, the footage of which is going viral over social media. The woman is being praised for her courage and bravery. In the video, she can be seen running behind the miscreants with a broomstick in her hand.

Four to five miscreants riding on two bikes opened fire on a person standing outside his house in Bhiwani district of Haryana. pic.twitter.com/fzizPgQ57z — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 27, 2023

Netizens lauded the woman for her bravery. “Salute the bravery of the lady who could face them with a broomstick,” said one of the users. Meanwhile, another one said, “That lady has got fire inside. That’s Haryanvi women.”

The saga began when the miscreants fired at Harikishan. The incident is reportedly a case of old enmity. Harikishan is accused in a murder case of a wrestler and gym trainer named Ravi from Bhiwani.

According to police, a gym trainer named Ravi from Bhiwani was murdered about a year ago. Harikishan alias Hariya is a murder suspect who is currently out on bail. Following the incident, several teams from the Bhiwani CIA and the city police station are searching for the accused. Harikishan alias Hariya was standing outside his house near Dabur Colony Charamandi Gate of Tosham Bypass on Monday (27th November) morning.

Meanwhile, four miscreants on two motorcycles arrived armed with weapons and opened fire on Hariya. Hariya jumped and entered the house. He has been hit by a bullet and is currently under treatment. Deepak Kumar, the charge of the Anaj Mandi police post, arrived with his team at the spot and confirmed the incident. Police have recovered bullet shells from outside the house.