A case has been filed against a Malayalam TV news channel and one of its journalists for inciting hatred between religious groups. The Malayalam news TV channel ‘Reporter TV’ reported about the 29 October bombings at a gathering of the Christian sect Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kochi, following which it was charged with inciting religious hatred.

According to the reports, the FIR was filed on 31 October against Reporter TV and its coordinating editor, Sujaya Parvathy. The action by the police was taken based on a complaint filed by Yasin Arafath, a resident of Kalamassery in Kochi.

FIR copy against the journalist (mediaoneonline)

The complainant stated that the journalist and the TV channel made an effort to link the IED blasts to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict to defame the state’s Muslim community.

“The FIR has been filed under sections 153, 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act. We are investigating the matter,” the Thrikkakara police station officer in Kochi said.

Meanwhile, the accused journalist Parvathy stated in a TV broadcast that the station would fight the case ethically. “There are narrow interests behind this case. Reporter TV will take on all attempts to disrupt media freedom,” she was quoted as saying.

Three persons died, and several others were reported injured after multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala’s Kochi on 29th October morning. The investigating officers later discovered that the blast was planned to burn down the whole place. One Dominic Martin, accused of the bomb blast, was also arrested, and he has now been sent to judicial custody.

The Reporter TV news channel appeared in 2011 with MV Nikesh Kumar as editor-in-chief and underwent a brand refresh in July of this year under new management. The case has been filed, and the police are investigating the said matter.