Saturday, November 4, 2023
Pakistan: Air Force training base in Mianwali attacked by ‘unknown gunmen’, 3 aircraft, a fuelling tanker damaged

According to Pakistan media reports, a spokesperson of the Islamist terror group Tehreek-e-Jihad took responsibility for the attack on the Air Force base.

Pakistan: Mianwali training base of Pakistan air force attacked by 'unknown gunmen'
Videos shared by multiple journalists show fire and gunfight inside Mianwali air force traininbg base, image via India Today
12

Pakistan’s Army had said that it has foiled a terror attack at the Mianwali Training Air Base in the Punjab province.

The ISPR says that 3 terrorists were neutralised while entering the base while the remaining 3 terrorists have been cornered due to timely and effective response by the troops. However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred.

According to a press release from the Pakistan’s ISPR, on November 4 in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which has been foiled by the swift and effective response of the troops.
The action of the troops has ensured the safety and security of personnel and assets says the release.

The ISPR said a comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area. ISPR says they remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

According to Pakistan media reports, a spokesperson of the Islamist terror group Tehreek-e-Jihad took responsibility for the attack on the Air Force base.

Earlier last week, terrorists launched two separate attacks on security forces in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In the Tirah area of Khyber District, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted, resulting in an intense exchange of fire.
As a result, one terrorist was killed, and two terrorists were injured and subsequently apprehended by security forces, the ISPR said in a statement.

These terrorists were found in possession of weapons and ammunition and had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as engaging in the targeted killing of innocent civilians in the area, as reported by ARY News.
In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated in the Sarwekai area of the South Waziristan District, where two soldiers, Sepoy Banaras Khan lost their lives in the line of duty. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

