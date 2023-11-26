On Sunday, November 26, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai took a veiled swipe at cash for query scam accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra saying that “Rolex Kumari” has no ‘material’ to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, he further claimed that Mahua Moitra had plans to dump the TMC and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after obtaining funds sufficient to launch her own “Bengal Party”. Moitra’s “jilted-ex” went on to claim that the TMC MP used to abuse Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

“Even Rolex-Kumari knows zero material to attack Prime Minister. Plan was to dump Didi and TMC Platform once enough “funds” accumulated to start rival Bengal Party. Abused Bhaipo everyday – called him corrupt charisma-less dunce with no political capital. Didi is no fool,” Dehadrai posted.

Prior to this, Jai Anant Dehadrai asserted that “Rolex Kumari” would have to shift from this planet after “everything else comes out”.

“Save this tweet: Don’t know about shoes or foreign trips being investigated, But when everything else comes out, Rolex-Kumari will have to find another planet to shift to,” Dehadrai posted on X on Thursday.

Notably, on November 22, Dehadrai dropped a picture of himself sporting an HMT watch on X and wrote that his HMT is better than a stolen Rolex in a veiled dig at Mahua Moitra who is accused of taking gifts in exchange for asking specific questions in the Lok Sabha and sharing her parliamentary login credentials with Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

“My HMT > Chori Ki Rolex,” Dehadrai posted. It is notable that Mahua Moitra was seen wearing a luxury Rolex Pink Gold Lady Datejust watch that sells for ₹23 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

My HMT > Chori Ki Rolex pic.twitter.com/HzW7nYrIiI — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 21, 2023

In response to an X user’s comment that he looked wearing a Rolex watch as well, Dehadrai doubled down saying that he bought it with his own hard-earned income and that he has the watch’s receipt too.

“Don’t you love it? It’s a gorgeous Rolex submariner. Bought with my own income earned from fighting cases – came with a receipt too!” Dehadrai replied.

Don’t you love it? It’s a gorgeous Rolex submariner. Bought with my own income earned from fighting cases – came with a receipt too! — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 22, 2023

Interestingly, Columnist and Defence Analyst in an X post on November 22 claimed that Mahua Moitra has changed her WhatsApp display picture in which she is seen wearing a Rolex Pink Gold Lady Datejust watch worth Rs 25 lacs.

“Highly respected MP Hon’ble Sushri Mahua Moitra ji, has according to sources changed her WhatsApp DP after it showed her wearing the Rolex Pink Gold Lady Datejust that reportedly retails for 25 lacs. A similar one with diamonds retails for 34 lacs (not including import duty),” Mitra posted.

Highly respected MP Hon’ble Sushri Mahua Moitra ji, has according to sources changed her WhatsApp DP after it showed her wearing the Rolex Pink Gold Lady Datejust that reportedly retails for 25 lacs. A similar one with diamonds retails for 34 lacs (not including import duty) pic.twitter.com/8SSp5zqOv1 — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) November 22, 2023

Mahua Moitra and Jai Anant Dehadrai’s battle for ‘Henry

Earlier this month, Dehadrai announced that his beloved dog named ‘Henry’ who was supposedly stolen by TMC MP Mahua Moitra has returned to him. Dehadrai shared a video on X and expressed his happiness over welcoming ‘Henry’, a Rottweiler. The feud between TMC MP Mahua Moitra and her ‘jilted ex’ advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had gotten murkier with the duo fighting over the custody of a dog. Earlier, Dehadrai had written to the Delhi police commissioner accusing Mahua Moitra of stealing and hiding his pet dog Henry.

MahuaGate

On 14th October, the Indian political scene experienced a major tremor as BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wrote to the ethics committee seeking an inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘Cash for Query’ matter. He based his complaint on the letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that most of the questions asked by the TMC MP in Lok Sabha directly or indirectly benefit businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Notably, Moitra has accepted that she had shared credentials with Darshan Hiranandani. Following this development, it was recently reported that PAs of Lok Sabha MPs have lost access to Digital Sansad login.

Meanwhile, it was also reported earlier that Darshan Hiranandani who is also an accused in this alleged scam, turned approver and accepted the allegations. In his affidavit, he said that Moitra gave him her Parliament username and password so he could post questions on her behalf. As reported earlier, the IT ministry had stated that it had sent a report to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee confirming that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was accessed 49 times from Dubai. As reported earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated an inquiry against the TMC MP.