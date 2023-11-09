On Thursday (9th November), Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai announced that his beloved dog named ‘Henry’ who was supposedly stolen by TMC MP Mahua Moitra has returned to him. Dehadrai shared a video on Twitter (X) and expressed his happiness over welcoming ‘Henry’, a Rottweiler.

“Welcome back Henry! Thank you for all the support, prayers, and wishes. Henry is thrilled to be back home,” the advocate captioned the video. He could be seen in the video loving the pet and fondly talking to him.

Welcome back Henry!



Thank you for all the support, prayers and wishes ❤️



Henry is thrilled to be back home. pic.twitter.com/xFxfgqXLDJ — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 9, 2023

The feud between TMC MP Mahua Moitra and her ‘jilted ex’ advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had gotten murkier with the duo fighting over the custody of a dog. Earlier, Dehadrai had written to the Delhi police commissioner accusing Mahua Moitra of stealing and hiding his pet dog Henry.

In an emotional letter penned to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on October 19th (Thursday), Jai Anant Dehadrai alleged that Moitra deliberately kidnapped and hid his Rottweiler dog, Henry, with the intention to harass and blackmail him to avenge the complaint he had filed against her with the CBI, accusing Moitra of taking cash and gifts to ask specific questions in the Parliament.

In his written complaint, the emotional dog parent Jai Dehadrai provided documents to prove his legal ownership of Henry, which he purchased in January 2021 from a private shop in Delhi’s Janakpuri area. Dehadrai also included proof of purchase documentation for the Rottweiler breed dog. These documents comprised a payment receipt, a litter’s registration certificate, and details on the litter’s microchip.

His letter to Delhi CP read, “This is with reference to the theft and illegal retention of my three-year-old pet dog named Henry (Rottweiler breed) by Ms. Mahua Moitra, M.P., Lok Sabha, Resident of 9-B, Telegraph Lane, New Delhi – 110001,” under the subject line — “Complaint against Ms. Mahua Moitra, M.P., for Theft and Illegal Retention of my pet dog named Henry.”

Dehadrai also wrote, “My bond with my dog Henry is that of a parent and a child. I have looked after him since he was 40 days old, and I understand his every need and concern.”

Accusing Moitra of hiding his pet in retribution for his CBI complaint, Dehadrai added “Ms. Moitra has deliberately kidnapped and hidden Henry away from me since 10.10.2023, with the intent to harass, and blackmail me in response to the CBI Complaint dated 14.10.2023, which I have filed against her,” he wrote.

He then asked the police to safeguard his life and freedom as well as reunite him and his dog, Henry.

On October 16, OpIndia reported that the TMC MP had sent a legal notice to the BJP Lok Sabha MP and advocate and her formal personal friend Jai Anant Dehadrai and a host of media organisations for allegedly ‘defaming’ her.

The notice to the advocate and her former personal friend Jai Anant Dehadrai stated that they were once close friends but after a falling out, Dehadrai allegedly repeatedly threatened Moitra with several vile, malicious and vulgar messages, trespassed on her official residence, and stole personal belongings, including Moitra’s dog.