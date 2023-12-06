Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Updated:

BJP to hold Parliamentary party meeting tomorrow amid suspense over next CMs in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with all the party MPs will be present at the meeting. BJP has the crucial task of selecting potential chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the upcoming five years.

ANI
14

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold the Parliamentary party meeting tomorrow at Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex amid suspense over the selection of Chief Ministers in three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with all the party MPs will be present at the meeting.

BJP has the crucial task of selecting potential chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the upcoming five years.

A BJP tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month with the party getting stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

It stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress’s hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

