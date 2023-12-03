Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed BJP’s victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as historic and said various sections including the poor, farmers and tribal brothers and sisters were seeing it as their victory.

Addressing the party workers and supporters at BJP headquarters here, the Prime Minister said the idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has won.

Attacking opposition parties, specially the Congress, he said there were efforts to divide the country based on castes.

“In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important – Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar,” he said.

“Today’s victory is historical and unprecedented. The idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has won today. Today’s victory is of a path towards developed India. It is a victory of our resolve towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is a victory of honest, transparent governance,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to women for their support to the BJP.

“I want to express my gratitude to the ‘Nari Shakti’ of the country. I would often say during my rallies that ‘Nari Shakti’ has decided that BJP’s flag will rise high in the elections,” he said.

“Today every poor is saying that he has won. Every deprived person has a feeling that he has won the election. Every farmer says that he has won this election. Today, every tribal brother and sister is happy thinking that the victory he has turned…his own. Every first-time voter is saying with great pride that my first vote has become the reason for my victory,” he added.

The Prime Minister said in his political career he has refrained from predictions.

“But this time, I broke this rule. In Rajasthan. I predicted that Congress would not return in Rajasthan…I had confidence in the people of Rajasthan,” he said.

He lauded party workers for their work during the polls. The Prime Minister said the BJP has also improved its performance in Telangana. Counting of votes was taken up for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls on Sunday.

PM Modi greeted BJP supporters on his arrival at the party headquarters.

