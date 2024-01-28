Sunday, January 28, 2024
Andra Pradesh: Man presumed ‘dead’ after a burnt body was found in his agriculture field calls family several hours later, here’s what happened

The man said that when he tried to stop three persons from burning a body, they assaulted him, kept his footwear near the charred body, and took him to a different place

AI generated representative image
In a strange turn of events, the family of a man who was presumed dead after a charred body was found under suspicious circumstances in his agricultural field and sent for postmortem by the police received a call from him hours later.

The strange incident came to light from Veerampalem, in Rangampet mandal of East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh on Friday (26th January), Times of India reported

According to reports, a man’s charred ‘body’ was found in an agricultural field in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district under mysterious circumstances. The agriculture field belonged to Ketamalla Pusaiah, a grain trader. The locals also found his footwear near the charred body which led them to presume that someone had murdered Pusaiah and it was his charred body. 

Later, the police reached the spot and sent the remains of the dead body for postmortem. However, hours later, Pusaiah’s family received a phone call from him and he disclosed the entire incident that transpired on that day. It was then realised that it was a case of mistaken identity and the charred body was of somebody else.

Regarding the incident, Rangampet police station sub-inspector P Vijay Kumar said villagers found a completely burnt body lying near an electricity transformer in an agriculture field belonging to Ketamalla Pusaiah, a grain trader, on Friday morning. Pusaiah’s footwear was also found near the body, which led the villagers to believe that someone had murdered the grain trader, the report added.

Subsequently, the villagers immediately informed his relatives. They also called the police who reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital for autopsy. 

Meanwhile, when the postmortem of the charred body was being conducted, Pusaiah’s relatives received a phone call from an unknown number and the caller turned out to be Pusaiah. 

Over the phone, he revealed that he was alive and asked his relatives to pick him up from the spot. When the relatives reached the spot given by Pusaiah, he narrated his ordeal. 

According to him, he saw three unidentified youths pouring petrol on a body and setting it on fire on his farm on Thursday night. When he tried to stop them, they assaulted him, dropped his footwear near the burning body, and took him somewhere in an auto, he added.

He said that he lost consciousness because of the assault. Later when he regained consciousness, he found himself lying in an agricultural field near Pidimgoyya which is in Rajamahendravaram rural mandal. Subsequently, he took help from a passerby and called his family from the stranger’s phone. 

After registering a case, Police launched an investigation into the matter. However, the identity of the charred body is yet to be known.

