While the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is underway at Ayodhya, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has credited PM Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The leader praised PM Modi and said that if Hindus and the entire community are seeing this auspicious day today, it is because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Ram Mandir wouldn’t have been possible without his leadership,” Acharya Pramod said.

In conversation with news agency ANI, Krishnam said, “The construction of the temple has been done due to the decision of the court… The Supreme Court gave the decision and the construction of the temple started at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram and tomorrow it will be inaugurated. It is Pran Pratistha…If Modi had not been the Prime Minister of the country, this decision would not have been taken and this temple would not have been built…I want to give credit to Prime Minister Modi for the auspicious day of the construction of Ram temple and its Pran Pratistha.”

The leader meanwhile also acknowledged the struggle of Hindu groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bajrang Dal, Saints, and Karsevaks who lost their lives during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

In response to opposition politicians declining an invitation to the consecration of Ram Mandir, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated that Lord Ram is the “soul of India” and that their decision not to attend the event was “unfortunate.”

“This is unfortunate. Not even a Christian or priest or Muslim can decline the invitation of Lord Ram. Ram is the soul of India. Without Ram, India can’t even be imagined,” Acharya Pramod said.

He added, “Declining the invitation means insulting the civilisation and culture of India. It means challenging the pride and existence of India…I would like to urge all Opposition parties, to fight the BJP but not Ram. Fight BJP but not Sanatana. Fight BJP but not India.”

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other significant figures had publicly declared that they weren’t going to the Ram lalla consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The party referred to the ceremony as a “RSS/BJP” function rather than a religious one.

Several other opposition figures, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, also announced that they will not attend the ceremony. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav stated that he would visit Ram Mandir aftere the inauguration ceremony.