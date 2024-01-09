Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: Hindus attacked in Shajapur by Islamist mob while distributing Akshat for consecration of Ram Mandir

FIR in the case has been filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 294, 506, 336, 298, 295A and 153A of the IPC.

OpIndia Staff
Image- Amar Ujala
9

In Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim mob attacked Hindu workers who were distributing Akshat for the consecration of the Ram temple being built at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. As soon as Hindu workers reached the area near the mosque to distribute Akshat, an Islamist mob pelted stones at them.

On January 8, 2024, an Akshat distribution program took place in the Somwariya region of Shajapur city. Shri Ram Pheri was planned for the evening. Many Hindu workers participated in this event. Shri Ram’s chants were played during the drive. However, as the Yatra approached the area near the mosque in the Harraipur region, it was attacked.

As soon as the Hindu workers arrived near the mosque during their yatra, the Muslim mob attacked them and began pelting stones. Several Hindu workers were injured in this attack.

According to the reports, the Islamist mob objected to Shri Ram’s procession taking place in this region of the city. The Hindus continued with the procession after which the mob attacked the Hindus. Activists claim that during this attack, stones were thrown from the roofs of the buildings. Women from Muslim families also participated in the stone-pelting. Some Muslim youths ran and also attacked Hindu workers with swords.

When OpIndia talked with Shajapur city Kotwal Brijesh Mishra about the matter, he stated that there is now peace in the city and that a case had been filed after obtaining information about the situation. A complaint has been filed against 24 individuals belonging to the Islamist mob. Other 20 unidentified persons have also been booked. Most of the accused are still absconding and efforts are being made to arrest them.

The enraged workers of Hindu organisations protested against the attack. Hindus are now demanding bulldozer action on the houses from where stones were pelted. FIR in the case has been filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 294, 506, 336, 298, 295A and 153A of the IPC.

