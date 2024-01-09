The Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is finally being inaugurated after centuries of wait, and Hindu spiritual leaders, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and other organisations have been working dedicatedly to make this dream a reality. The Ram Mandir movement has been pan-Indian from the very beginning, by its very nature. Just as Ram encompasses the faith and devotion of all Indians, through culture, folklore, and literature, the movement and sentiments around the Ram Mandir have always been a phenomenon that ‘binds’ India and beyond.

After the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in November 2019 upheld the rights of countless Hindus to have a temple on Ram Janmabhoomi, with its verdict stating that the Ram Janmabhoomi belongs to ‘Ram Lalla Viraajmaan’, VHP and associated Hindu organisations had carried out a massive funds collection drive. The VHP, RSS, Bajrang Dal, and other organisations, with permission and support from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had visited homes of crores of Hindus all over India, asking for donations to build the Ram Mandir. Hindus were always clear that the grand Ram Mandir will be built not from government funds, but from donations by devotees of Ram alone.

That campaign witnessed stories of unparalleled devotion and dedication, showcasing just how Shri Ram is the Raja of every Hindu. From elderly grandmothers in rural areas to even beggars surviving on alms, from great Hindu temples all over India to street laborers earning meager incomes, everyone opened their purses, and hearts to make the Ram Mandir a reality.

Now, 4 years after the Supreme Court verdict, the Bhavya Ram Mandir is ready, final touches are being given to its structure and the holy city of Ayodhya is all set to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

What is Akshat?

As the festivities have been scheduled to be observed from January 16th onwards, the VHP and other Hindu organisations have embarked on another unique campaign. Since all devotees cannot be accommodated in Ayodhya, the Temple Trust is sending symbolic ‘Nimantran’ or invitations to all Ram Bhakts, with the auspicious traditional ‘Akshat’, a pamphlet, and a photo of the Ram Mandir.

The drive to take auspicious ‘Akshat’ or holy rice grains from Ayodhya to crores of Hindus all over the nation, was started on January 1. The Akshat is sacred rice grains mixed with ghee and turmeric. The word Akshat means ‘undamaged’, and the rice grains used for worship in Hindu rituals are the undamaged, unbroken ones. The Akshat is rice grains that were touched and worshipped at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The rice grains have been packed into tiny pouches, or red cloth, and are being distributed door to door across cities, villages, and states, by VHP and RSS karyakartas.

What is the tradition behind Akshat Nimantran

Sacred rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee are used in almost every Hindu ritual, they are used to symbolically represent a person, or they are used to ritualistically welcome a bride or a groom, or a baby, they are used as a traditional means of inviting relatives for a sacred event and much more.

Akshat is sprinkled on devotees seeking blessings, Akshat is used in many ways in Hindu rituals. In many Hindu communities, Akshat, the holy rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee are used to invite relatives for weddings or puja. Even with the advent of invitation cards, the cards are touched with Akshat in many communities before being handed over to relatives and friends.

On January 1, the Akshat distribution drive was initiated from the Valmiki Colony in Ayodhya. The VHP had announced that they will be reaching out to almost 5 crore Hindus through the drive. Nearly 5 lakh temples across India, small and big combined, and the communities living around them. are to be reached by VHP and RSS in this drive.

The Akshat is packed in tiny paper pouches or red cloth, and the pamphlet contains information about the Ram Mandir, its height, size, structure, the positioning of idols, and more. A colourful rendition of the Ram Mandir in its complete form, accompanied by the logo of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, is also given along with the pamphlet and the Akshat grains.

A Kannada pamphlet with Akshat distributed in Karnataka

An Odia pamphlet distributed in Odisha

While giving the Akshat, the VHP and RSS karyakartas are telling each recipient about the Pran Pratishtha celebrations in Ayodhya, and asking them to light Diyas on 22nd January, and if possible, gather at their local community temple to celebrate the ‘Ramotsav’ like they would celebrate any festival.

How people are receiving Akshat

The Akshat distribution drive is again bringing to the fore the unwavering, deep-rooted emotional connection Hindus have with their Lord Shri Ram. Videos flooding social media show people breaking into tears, overwhelmed at receiving a symbolic invitation to celebrate Ramotsav, and the fact that Akshat, touched and worshiped with Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, has reached their doorstep.

The Akshat distribution drive ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is such a beautiful thing, and truly symbolizes how Dharma binds us all.



The tears of this lady are enough to wash away the vitriol spewed day and night by haters against the mandir.pic.twitter.com/W8sYZonhOI — HinduPost (@hindupost) January 9, 2024

Akshat distribution has been going on from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Ram Mandir Consecration: Akshat Kalash Yatra taken out in #Poonch pic.twitter.com/r0mMWdlSNA — State Times (@State_Times) January 5, 2024

🇮🇳🚩🙏🚩 On the occasion of going door to door to give Akshat, we see the joy and happiness of the devotees who are waiting for the Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple in many places #AyodhyaRamMandir #ShriRamBhajan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GewubMBj05 — Rama krishnaprasad Maraka (@mvrkrish) January 7, 2024

Villages across states are welcoming the Akshat with folded hands, and with Diyas, Arti, and flowers.

@VHPDigital initiates a noble mission, distributing Akshat (Rice grains) from Ayodhya to homes across India. #Watch Women in a remote Maharashtra village embark on a heartfelt Akshat Yatra, singing the Shri Ram Hymn. The anticipation for Lord Ram's arrival is no less than Shabri pic.twitter.com/hABxY4PpQ1 — Vinod Lion 🛞 (@vinodfex) January 7, 2024

It’s a festival like atmosphere all over Bharat as we approach Ram Mandir inauguration day



Visuals of Akshat distribution and yatras all over are blissful ❤️



Jai Shri Ram🚩 pic.twitter.com/qAgH6nx44N — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) January 1, 2024

From the very beginning, the Ram Mandir movement has been a pan-India movement of Hindus, irrespective of their language, culture, and habits. The mobilisation, political struggle, legal battle, campaign, the Karsewa, and the emotions around the Ram Mandir have demolished the imaginary barriers of linguistic and regional divide forced into the nation’s social fabric by a section of people with vested interests that are scared of a united India. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations will once again assert that Shri Ram is the embodiment of the spirit of the Hindu Rashtra, the nerve center of the Hindu faith, and the Lord of over a billion people spread across the world.