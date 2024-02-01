Satara: PM Modi to be conferred with ‘Shiv Samman Award’ by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants on his jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the coveted ‘Shiv Samman Award’ on behalf of the Royal Family of Satara.

The decision was announced by BJP MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle, who is the 13th descendant of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The award ceremony will be organised on 19th February, same day as the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bhonsle along with district administration inspected the Satara Sainik School ground where the ceremony will be held.

Bhonsle said that the award will be conferred upon the Prime Minister on behalf of all Shiv Bhakts, the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated PM Modi and said that it was a moment of happiness and pride for all Shiva devotees.

“The “Shiv Samman Award,” given by the royal family in the name of India’s illustrious and ideal Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been announced to be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time,” Fadnavis posted on X on Wednesday (31st January).

He further said, “It is a moment of happiness and pride for all Shiva devotees. Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The award is instituted by the Satara royal family and Shivaji’s followers and would be conferred at a grand ceremony at the Sainik School Ground.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule wrote on X, “This is indeed a happy news. The award will be given by the family to which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belongs. The award will be presented to our PM at the Satara Sainik School ground on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. I thank the royal family for selecting PM Modi for this award.”

