Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSatara: PM Modi to be conferred with 'Shiv Samman Award' by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's...
News Reports
Updated:

Satara: PM Modi to be conferred with ‘Shiv Samman Award’ by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants on his jayanti

The award is instituted by the Satara royal family and Shivaji's followers and would be conferred at a grand ceremony at the Sainik School Ground.

OpIndia Staff
The ceremony will be organised on 19th February (source: Devendra Fadnavis/X)
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the coveted ‘Shiv Samman Award’ on behalf of the Royal Family of Satara.

The decision was announced by BJP MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle, who is the 13th descendant of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The award ceremony will be organised on 19th February, same day as the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bhonsle along with district administration inspected the Satara Sainik School ground where the ceremony will be held.

Bhonsle said that the award will be conferred upon the Prime Minister on behalf of all Shiv Bhakts, the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated PM Modi and said that it was a moment of happiness and pride for all Shiva devotees.

“The “Shiv Samman Award,” given by the royal family in the name of India’s illustrious and ideal Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been announced to be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time,” Fadnavis posted on X on Wednesday (31st January).

He further said, “It is a moment of happiness and pride for all Shiva devotees. Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The award is instituted by the Satara royal family and Shivaji’s followers and would be conferred at a grand ceremony at the Sainik School Ground.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule wrote on X, “This is indeed a happy news. The award will be given by the family to which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belongs. The award will be presented to our PM at the Satara Sainik School ground on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. I thank the royal family for selecting PM Modi for this award.”

(With input from agencies)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspm modi, chhatrapati shivaji maharaj
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The dark days of Jungle Raj in Bihar: How the Lalu Prasad Yadav regime made the state a den of rapes, anarchy, kidnappings and...

Rukma Rathore -

‘Bhagwan ko bhul jayegi…beef khaegi: Love jihad victim narrates to OpIndia how Taha Razi assaulted, threatened her to convert to Islam, forced her to...

Jhankar Mohta -

‘Fakir’ Md Ali Sheikh makes woman sacrifice goat, donate lakhs to dargah claiming it will cure cancer and solve disputes, booked on victim’s complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Jal Board money laundering case: Court grants 4-day custody of ex-chief engineer, contractor to ED

ANI -

“I am sorry”: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologises to families as lawmakers grill social media giants for endangering lives of children

OpIndia Staff -

Court sentences Noor Mohammad to 4 years rigorous imprisonment in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, says crime driven by hate, wanted to damage Hindus: Details

Nupur J Sharma -

‘Ursula, we are here’: Farmer protestors blockade EU headquarters in Brussels, demand change in harsh climate regulations, taxation policies

OpIndia Staff -

Masjid Committee faces another setback in Gyanvapi case: Supreme Court refuses plea against Varanasi court order allowing Puja, asks them to approach HC

OpIndia Staff -

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren produced before PMLA court a day after his arrest by ED, Soren claims ED tarnishing his image without evidence

ANI -

Congress goes back to Bharat Todo, ‘South Indian states will become a separate country’, says MP DK Suresh in response to Interim Budget

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com