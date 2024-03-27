Two accused in a 2016 murder case under the jurisdiction of the Ranhola police station have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The individuals have been identified as Kabir Nat, known as Shakil Khalifa, and Bablu Nat. The court pronounced them proclaimed offenders in 2018 and they were on the run for eight years.

Notably, the Delhi police’s SWR Special Cell gathers intelligence to keep an eye on anti-terrorist operations, investigate hiding places and capture terrorists, militants and smugglers. 25-year-old Kabir Nat, son of the Late Hadish Khalifa and 27-year-old Bablu Nat, son of Maman Nat, are residents of Kurshaha, Mohiddin Nagar, Samastipur, Bihar.

According to police, information about a body discovered lying in Som Bazar Gomti Garden was received at the police station in Ranhola, Outer District, on 3rd July 2016. Police informed, “Through preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Bandhu Rai, who originally hailed from district Samastipur, Bihar. He was working as a contractor in Delhi.”

According to family members, Bandhu Rai was asked by three people, Bablu Nat, Kabir Nat and Mohammad Aslam, who lived in the same village as the former, for assistance with a labour job in Delhi. As his family had returned to their hometown in Bihar, the victim extended an invitation to the trio to stay at his home in Delhi. Cops revealed, “In the intervening night of July 2-3, 2016, all three accused consumed alcohol together. An argument ensued during which the three accused persons devised a plan to kill Bandhu Rai and rob him of the money he had.”

Mohammad Aslam strangled Bandhu Rai and stole money from his pocket while the other two held Bandhu Rai’s hands and legs before absconding from there. All three of the accused disappeared after Bandhu Rai passed away. Asphyxia from manual strangulation was the cause of death, according to the post-mortem analysis. As a result, the Ranhola police station filed a murder complaint under sections 302/174A/34 of the Indian Penal Code with File No. 520/16, dated 9th July 2016.

The perpetrators have eluded arrest since 2016. On 22nd March the squad led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Dutt obtained precise information that two individuals connected to the murder investigation will be in the vicinity of Najafgarh Anaj Mandi.

Consequently, a team was assembled and sent to Najafgarh where a trap was put into effect, leading to the development. Police then caught the pair who narrated the entire episode. The third accused is being sought after as an inquiry into the situation is in progress. He was also declared a proclaimed offender along with his arrested accomplices.

(With inputs from ANI)