Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: Kabir Nat alias Shakil Khalifa and Bablu Nat arrested in connection with 8-year-old...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Kabir Nat alias Shakil Khalifa and Bablu Nat arrested in connection with 8-year-old murder case, hunt on for third accused Aslam

Mohammad Aslam strangled Bandhu Rai and stole money from his pocket while the other two held Bandhu Rai's hands and legs before absconding from there. All three of the accused disappeared after Bandhu Rai passed away.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image created using Dall-E.
Representational Picture created using Dall-E.
7

Two accused in a 2016 murder case under the jurisdiction of the Ranhola police station have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The individuals have been identified as Kabir Nat, known as Shakil Khalifa, and Bablu Nat. The court pronounced them proclaimed offenders in 2018 and they were on the run for eight years.

Notably, the Delhi police’s SWR Special Cell gathers intelligence to keep an eye on anti-terrorist operations, investigate hiding places and capture terrorists, militants and smugglers. 25-year-old Kabir Nat, son of the Late Hadish Khalifa and 27-year-old Bablu Nat, son of Maman Nat, are residents of Kurshaha, Mohiddin Nagar, Samastipur, Bihar.

According to police, information about a body discovered lying in Som Bazar Gomti Garden was received at the police station in Ranhola, Outer District, on 3rd July 2016. Police informed, “Through preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Bandhu Rai, who originally hailed from district Samastipur, Bihar. He was working as a contractor in Delhi.”

According to family members, Bandhu Rai was asked by three people, Bablu Nat, Kabir Nat and Mohammad Aslam, who lived in the same village as the former, for assistance with a labour job in Delhi. As his family had returned to their hometown in Bihar, the victim extended an invitation to the trio to stay at his home in Delhi. Cops revealed, “In the intervening night of July 2-3, 2016, all three accused consumed alcohol together. An argument ensued during which the three accused persons devised a plan to kill Bandhu Rai and rob him of the money he had.”

Mohammad Aslam strangled Bandhu Rai and stole money from his pocket while the other two held Bandhu Rai’s hands and legs before absconding from there. All three of the accused disappeared after Bandhu Rai passed away. Asphyxia from manual strangulation was the cause of death, according to the post-mortem analysis. As a result, the Ranhola police station filed a murder complaint under sections 302/174A/34 of the Indian Penal Code with File No. 520/16, dated 9th July 2016.

The perpetrators have eluded arrest since 2016. On 22nd March the squad led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Dutt obtained precise information that two individuals connected to the murder investigation will be in the vicinity of Najafgarh Anaj Mandi.

Consequently, a team was assembled and sent to Najafgarh where a trap was put into effect, leading to the development. Police then caught the pair who narrated the entire episode. The third accused is being sought after as an inquiry into the situation is in progress. He was also declared a proclaimed offender along with his arrested accomplices.

(With inputs from ANI)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UP: Imam threatens woman who left Islam for Hinduism, says repent to Allah or Muslims will kill her

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Money Laundering: Case filed by ED against Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, over allegations of ‘illegal payments’

OpIndia Staff -

Double jolt to AAP: Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad Horror: Mohammad Sameer Syed kills ‘best friend’ Praneeth Teja, slits throat, pulls out intestines; suspected victim of having relationship with his sister

OpIndia Staff -

Disgraced former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt convicted after 28 years in 1996 Drug Peddling case where he tried to frame an innocent lawyer

OpIndia Staff -

‘I will not work for Khichdi Chor’: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam furious over Uddhav Sena’s Mumbai candidate, gives one-week ultimatum to Congress leadership

OpIndia Staff -

Congress sympathiser Tehseen Poonawalla criticises Uddhav Sena for declaring candidates on ‘Congress seats’, takes a dig that Uddhav Sena lost party, symbol and leaders

OpIndia Staff -

Severe consequences for organising a protest in court: Delhi High Court cautions AAP legal cell planning protests following Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

OpIndia Staff -

‘Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad’: Hinduphobic sloganeering by Ashoka University Students sparks online outrage, netizens demand stern action

OpIndia Staff -

‘Kejriwal’s body is in custody, but soul is free, close your eyes and feel him’: Scam-accused Delhi CM’s wife makes bizarre claims

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com