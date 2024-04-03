Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Updated:

Three independent MLAs, who have joined BJP, move Himachal Pradesh HC against Assembly Speaker for not accepting their resignations

MLA Hoshyar Singh from Dehra, Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur and KL Thakur from Nalagarah assembly segments submitted their resignations to the speaker on March 22, 2024, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day later in New Delhi.

ANI
From left - Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh, KL Thakur, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and MLA Ashish Sharma (Source: Hindustan Times)
Three Independent MLAs moved Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday challenging the HP Assembly speaker for not accepting their resignations.

MLA Hoshyar Singh from Dehra, Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur and KL Thakur from Nalagarah assembly segments submitted their resignations to the speaker on March 22, 2024, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day later in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, all three MLAs were summoned by speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to appear before him on Wednesday.

“Today we have to file a reply before the speaker and our case was listed in the High Court today as our case was delayed we had submitted our resignations on March 22nd and it should have been accepted on the same day. We have pleaded in the High Court that the Supreme Court had earlier given verdicts on similar cases in the cases of Karnataka and Mizoram,” said MLA Hoshiyar Singh.

“The decision has to be given by the speaker in one day, they have delayed it and this is not good for the Constitution. We shall submit our reply to the speaker. Their intention is just to delay as they don’t want the elections to be held early if they have disqualified the Congress legislators in 12 hours and why they are not accepting our resignation. There is no genuine reason for delay our case is listed in the HP High Court for April 24th,” said the MLA.

Along with six Congress MLAs (now disqualified), the three Independents had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha polls in February. This led to the defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

