Pinaki Bhattacharya, a man who left Hindu dharma and embraced Islam – being influenced by Tablighi Jamaat – fled Bangladesh when law enforcement agencies began investigation into allegations of producing counterfeit medicines, including Chinese sex tablets and Yaba, a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine – sought asylum in France and began vile propaganda against Hindus and Bharat through YouTube channel and social media platforms.

His activities are patronized and funded by Jamaat-e-Islami as well as Al Qaeda-connected ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). In the recent weeks, Pinaki began massive propaganda in favour of ‘India Out’ movement and has been giving anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat instigation to the viewers of his YouTube channel as well as followers on his social media accounts.

He also runs propaganda against the United States, Israel, Britain, European Union and secularist forces. Pinaki Bhattachraya has also been supportive of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other parts of India. He has been one of the defenders of Afghan Taliban.

Pinaki Bhattacharya was born in 1967 in Jaleshory Tola under Bogra district of Bangladesh. His father’s name is Shaymol Bhattacharya, who was a school teacher at Bagra Zila School. Pinaki is the eldest son of Shaymol Bhattacharya, and his mother’s name is Shukrity Bhattacharya. He has a brother named Avro Bhattacharya and a sister named Lopa Mudra Bhattacharya. From 1985 to 1992, Pinaki attended Rajshahi Medical College.

His father, Shyamal Bhattacharya, a respected school teacher, writer, and drama actor, was deeply disheartened by his son’s religious conversion. Their relationship soured to the point where Shyamal, in a fit of anger, disowned Pinaki, cutting off all communication. Pinaki, graduated from Rajshahi Medical College in 1992, an institution with a reputation for being associated with Jamaat-e-Islami activities.

Upon learning of Pinaki’s affiliations with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and his ties to Islamists, jihadists, and terrorists, his wife, also a physician, distanced herself from him.

In France, Pinaki holds two occupations: he operates an illegal hawala business and manages social media accounts, including a YouTube channel with nearly two million subscribers. The majority of his YouTube audience comprises semi-educated and uneducated individuals from Bangladesh and West Bengal, along with significant viewership from Bangladeshi labourers in various countries such as Malaysia and the Middle East.

In one of his recent videos, which drew almost one million views Pinaki prominently promoted a video from a Pakistani YouTube channel called ‘The Blank Page Official’, which claimed that “India has activated powerful assets to counter Bangladesh’s India Out campaign”.

According to reports from Indian media outlets, Pinaki Bhattacharya is described as an extremist who holds anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat sentiments. He frequently publishes content that defames Hindu dharma and goes to the extent of derogatorily labeling every Hindu as “bastards”. Similarly, he targets Bangladeshi citizens and media outlets that oppose the “India Out” activities.

It said, Pinaki became popular amongst radical Muslims and anti-India and anti-Hindu bloc in Bangladesh for his jihadist and anti-India publications. He persuaded Bangladeshi Muslims to wage jihad against the Hindus and join jihadist forces in Jammu and Kashmir in India.