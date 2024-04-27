Union minister Smriti Irani attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 26th April over his anticipated visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before his potential journey to Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. She asserted that those who doubted the existence of Lord Ram are now going to the Ram Mandir during election season to get votes, which is tantamount to betraying the god. She accused the Congress “Shehzade” of turning down an invitation to the temple’s inauguration event, yet going there now in hopes of acquiring votes.

She declared, “Up until now, we have been looking for issues in Amethi and currently, we are seeking Congress candidate. We have been informed that the Congress candidate will come here following today’s polling in Wayanad, but not before stopping by the Ram Mandir. They turned down the invitation to the consecration ceremony of the temple and now they’re going there because they believe it will help them receive votes which means they’re going to betray God as well. That’s the reason I say that those who cheat God to attract humans can never be ours. We have no need for those who are not followers of Lord Ram.”

The minister further charged, “They talked about relations here (in Amethi) and they went to Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi named Wayanad “his home” while submitting a nomination there. We have seen people change their colours, but this is the first time we have seen anyone change families. Even a woman keeps the respect of the parental family when she goes to her in-laws’ place after marriage, however, this guy (Rahul Gandhi) is strange.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader added, “He had little regard for relationships and didn’t even acknowledge the fact that people had put up with him for so long, even throughout his time absent (as an Amethi MP). You are all aware that casting one vote for Lotus (BJP party symbol) on 20th May will result in free rations for the impoverished for the following five years, 6,000 rupees in bank accounts for each farmer and benefits from Ayushman Bharat Yojna up to five lakh rupees. You don’t know one thing though that Congress has stated that the wealth of every citizen will be assessed.”

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi which was once considered a bastion of the Gandhi family. Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were elected from this seat. Rahul Gandhi has been winning from there since 2004.