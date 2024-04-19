Friday, April 19, 2024
Chirag Paswan writes to Tejashwi Yadav seeking immediate action over abusive language used against his mother by RJD workers

"I hope that you will take immediate action against those who insulted my mother," Chirag Paswan said in the letter to Tejashwi Yadav.

ANI
After a purported video showed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers hurling abuses at Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan’s mother Veena Paswan during an election rally, the LJP leader wrote to former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav seeking immediate action in the matter.

In his letter, Paswan said that the particular action has refreshed the memories of Jungle Raj as during that time it was difficult for mothers and daughters to leave their homes.

“I never understood any difference between Rabri Devi ji and my mother. In such a situation, I did not expect this from you. I agree that political parties may have different views, and there may be differences of opinions but it is not appropriate to have animosity. Such foul language about one’s mother is beyond imagination for me,” he said.

“This action by your party’s supporters has refreshed the memories of Jungle Raj of the 90s. In those times, it was difficult for mothers and daughters to leave their homes. Women were humiliated and tortured. Today after this incident, you cannot even imagine how painful it is for me as a son to hear such words about my mother. I want you to give a strong message to your party workers and supporters so that in the future such language cannot be used not only for me but for any mother and sister living in Bihar,” the LJP chief added.

“I hope that you will take immediate action against those who insulted my mother,” Chirag Paswan said in the letter to Tejashwi Yadav.

Condemning the incident, RJD leader Misa Bharti questioned Chirag Paswan for his silence when Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary made a derogatory remark against Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“It is condemnable, derogatory language should not be used against women belonging to any party but I want to ask Chirag Paswan why was he quiet when Samrat Choudhary made such a derogatory remark against my sister and father?” she said.

Bihar BJP women’s delegation had filed a complaint to the Election Commission in connection with the incident.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

