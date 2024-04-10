In a major political development in Delhi politics, Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand tendered his resignation from his post and also quit the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that AAP is neck deep into corruption. He asserted that he couldn’t soil his name in the misdeeds committed by the party leaders and charged AAP with not giving “representation to the Dalit and the backward communities”. Notably, Anand held around seven portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet.

While announcing his resignation and quitting the party, Anand attacked the Aam Aadmi Party accusing it of corruption. He said, “The party has become embroiled in corruption, now I cannot stay in this party.”

Addressing a press conference, Raaj Kumar Anand said, “I am dejected. I joined politics when Arvind Kejriwal promised to reform politics. But with displeasure, I have to submit that politics didn’t change rather the politicians changed. AAP which came into existence from an anti-corruption movement is today embroiled in corruption.”

Announcing his resignation from both the government and the party, he said, “It has become impossible for me to continue working as part of this government. I tender my resignation from this party, this government and the post of its minister because I do not want my name to be added in such corrupt actions. I do not believe that we have the moral right to continue in government any longer.”

He accused AAP of being anti-Dalit and anti-OBC communities. Anand said, “Arvind Kejriwal claims to work on the ideals of BR Ambedkar and has erected portraits of Ambedkar in every government office but when it comes to following those ideals, he fails to adhere to them.”

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party refrains from giving representation to the SC and OBC communities and has not sent any members from these communities to the Rajya Sabha.

Anand sent his resignation to AAP general secretary organisation Sandeep Pathak. The minister submitted his resignation at a time when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Raaj Kumar Anand was the minister of 7 portfolios in the Delhi government, which are Gurudwara Elections, SC & ST, Social Welfare, Cooperative, Land & Building, Labour, and Employment.

Notably, Raaj Kumar Anand himself is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in an alleged money laundering case relating to unaccounted business investments in hawala payments sent to China in 2023. The ED had conducted searches at his residence in November last in relation to the case, along with several places. The agency had said that evidence relating to unaccounted business investments and hawala payments sent to China in 2023 was recovered from some of his key employees during the searches.

It is alleged that Anand made hawala payments to China and evaded customs duty amounting to about Rs 7 crore on various imports.

It is pertinent to note that currently several AAP leaders and Ministers are under the scanner of probing agencies including the Jal Board scam and Delhi Liquor Policy scam case among others. In the ongoing probe in the Delhi Liquor policy scam case, the senior leadership of the party including party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain are behind bars while Sanjay Singh was recently granted bail in this matter.