Wednesday, April 10, 2024
HomeNews Reports“AAP neck deep into corruption”: Delhi Minister with 7 portfolios Raaj Kumar Anand resigns...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“AAP neck deep into corruption”: Delhi Minister with 7 portfolios Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Kejriwal cabinet and quits AAP

Notably, Raaj Kumar Anand himself is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in an alleged money laundering case relating to unaccounted business investments in hawala payments sent to China

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Minister with seven portfolios Raaj Kumar Anand resigns and quit the party
Delhi Minister with seven portfolios Raaj Kumar Anand resigns and quit the party (Image Source - IANS)
5

In a major political development in Delhi politics, Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand tendered his resignation from his post and also quit the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that AAP is neck deep into corruption. He asserted that he couldn’t soil his name in the misdeeds committed by the party leaders and charged AAP with not giving “representation to the Dalit and the backward communities”. Notably, Anand held around seven portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet.

While announcing his resignation and quitting the party, Anand attacked the Aam Aadmi Party accusing it of corruption. He said, “The party has become embroiled in corruption, now I cannot stay in this party.” 

Addressing a press conference, Raaj Kumar Anand said, “I am dejected. I joined politics when Arvind Kejriwal promised to reform politics. But with displeasure, I have to submit that politics didn’t change rather the politicians changed. AAP which came into existence from an anti-corruption movement is today embroiled in corruption.”

Announcing his resignation from both the government and the party, he said, “It has become impossible for me to continue working as part of this government. I tender my resignation from this party, this government and the post of its minister because I do not want my name to be added in such corrupt actions. I do not believe that we have the moral right to continue in government any longer.” 

He accused AAP of being anti-Dalit and anti-OBC communities. Anand said, “Arvind Kejriwal claims to work on the ideals of BR Ambedkar and has erected portraits of Ambedkar in every government office but when it comes to following those ideals, he fails to adhere to them.”

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party refrains from giving representation to the SC and OBC communities and has not sent any members from these communities to the Rajya Sabha.

Anand sent his resignation to AAP general secretary organisation Sandeep Pathak. The minister submitted his resignation at a time when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Raaj Kumar Anand was the minister of 7 portfolios in the Delhi government, which are Gurudwara Elections, SC & ST, Social Welfare, Cooperative, Land & Building, Labour, and Employment.

Notably, Raaj Kumar Anand himself is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in an alleged money laundering case relating to unaccounted business investments in hawala payments sent to China in 2023. The ED had conducted searches at his residence in November last in relation to the case, along with several places. The agency had said that evidence relating to unaccounted business investments and hawala payments sent to China in 2023 was recovered from some of his key employees during the searches.

It is alleged that Anand made hawala payments to China and evaded customs duty amounting to about Rs 7 crore on various imports.

It is pertinent to note that currently several AAP leaders and Ministers are under the scanner of probing agencies including the Jal Board scam and Delhi Liquor Policy scam case among others. In the ongoing probe in the Delhi Liquor policy scam case, the senior leadership of the party including party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain are behind bars while Sanjay Singh was recently granted bail in this matter.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘False narrative to influence judiciary in favour of Umar Khalid’: After AltNews and others, Prosecutor names Teesta Setalvad, Aakar Patel, Swati Chaturvedi and more

OpIndia Staff -

Income Tax officials uncover plan to bring Rs 200 crore from Dubai for a Tamil Nadu-based political party ahead of LS elections

OpIndia Staff -

Ravi Shastri’s ‘thirst trap’ posts go viral: Former Indian cricketer and coach is ‘sixty and hottie’

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Rasika, who extended support to Umar Khalid in WhatsApp chats ‘as a Hindu’: Chat read out by prosecutor in court and anti-CAA...

OpIndia Staff -

“DMK immersed in arrogance of power”: PM Modi comes to the defence of Annamalai after “joker” jibe by DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran

ANI -

Jain Acharya Lokesh of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati honoured with the American Presidential Award

ANI -

“It is astounding”: Calcutta HC bars West Bengal police from arresting NIA officials in Bhupatinagar case, slams police for adding baseless charges

OpIndia Staff -

China, not India, interfered in 2019 and 2021 Canada elections, says Canadian panel probing charges of foreign interference

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe into sexual assault, land grabbing allegations against TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali, instructs to launch portal to file complaints

OpIndia Staff -

‘Do this in a hijab’: Christians outraged after Rihanna’s ‘sexy nun’ photoshoot for Interview, singer had earlier apologised to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com