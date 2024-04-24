Wednesday, April 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Around 400-year-old idols of Vishnu and Lakshmi unearthed during house construction, ASI rejects...
Culture and HistoryNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Around 400-year-old idols of Vishnu and Lakshmi unearthed during house construction, ASI rejects demands to place them in a temple

The villagers wanted the idols to be handed over to the panchayat as they wanted to build a temple on the plot. But the officials of the Archeology Department refused their demand.

OpIndia Staff
Antique idols of Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi unearthed during digging for a borewell in Manesar’s Mohammadpur village
Antique idols of Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi unearthed during digging for a borewell in Manesar’s Mohammadpur village (Image Source - Jagran/OpIndia Hindi)
4

On Wednesday (24th April), Police informed that three metal idols, estimated to be about 400 years old, were unearthed during excavation for a house construction project in Manesar’s Mohammadpur Baghanki village. 

As per reports, the idols are of Hindu deities – Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi. The idol of Lord Vishnu is approximately 1.5 feet tall and it is in a standing position. The Lakshmi idol is slightly smaller at 1 foot and it is in a seated pose. Both the idols have intricate carvings and designs. The third idol depicts Vishnu and Lakshmi sitting together. 

The Police added that the antique idols have been taken into possession and the owner of the site has been told to stall construction work. They stated that the Archeology Department will dig further into the site to check if there are more idols.

The police stated that the idols were found during the excavation for a new house foundation, and construction work was underway using a JCB machine. Initially, the plot owner tried to conceal the discovery and even offered money to the JCB driver to keep the information hidden. However, the driver informed the Bilaspur police two days later and a police team reached the spot, they said.

Subsequently, the Bilaspur Police handed over the idols to the Deputy Director of the Archeology Department Banani Bhattacharya, and Dr. Kush Dhebar.

The villagers consider the discovery as a sign of divine blessing. The Police stated that they wanted the idols to be handed over to the panchayat as they wanted to build a temple on the plot. But the officials of the Archeology Department refused their demand. 

Bhattacharya said, “These idols are the property of the government and no one can have personal rights on these. These will be kept in the museum of the Archeology Department after study in our laboratory.”

He added that the idols were found at a depth of around 15 feet and were made of bronze.

Speaking with the Times of India, Bhattacharya said, “The idols have been transported to our laboratory for further study. The archaeology department plans to use scientific methods to determine the exact age of the statues. According to a preliminary examination, they seem to be around 400 years old. It appears someone buried them long ago. The Manesar area doesn’t have any previous findings, but we will examine the matter.” 

Officials stated that they would look for inscriptions or markings that could provide clues about the statues’ origins. They also issued an appeal to the public asking them to cooperate and not disturb the site or the artifacts. 

Meanwhile, according to a News 18 report, police said that Prabhu Dayal, the owner of the plot, also found a gold vessel and a cache of coins, but these have not been recovered.

Pertinent to note that the discovery of antique idols is common in Haryana, a state rich in cultural and historical heritage. It is home to several important archaeological sites, including the remains of the Indus Valley Civilization at Rakhigarhi and stone carvings in Aravalis of Faridabad.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India had Inheritance Tax for over 3 decades, it was abolished by Rajiv Gandhi govt just a month before transfer of Indira Gandhi’s estate...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Why did you fill the water before us, you Ch*m*r’: Muslim women assault Dalits in Nuh, threaten to kill them if they don’t leave...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

You are cruel, behaya: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee abuses BJP candidate Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury; NCW takes cognisance, BJP hits back

OpIndia Staff -

SC is hearing a 30-year-old case to determine if private properties come under ‘Material Resources Of Community’ of Article 39(b): All you need to...

Anurag -

‘We can’t control elections, poll body cleared doubts’: Supreme Court on 100% VVPAT-EVM verification pleas, re-iterates EVM Source Code can’t be disclosed

OpIndia Staff -

ABC journalist Avani Dias returned to Australia due to a new job and wedding, not because of any intimidation by Indian govt: Australian media

OpIndia Staff -

‘Send your sisters and daughters to Rahul Gandhi to check his masculinity’: Congress leader Pratap Dudhat in Gujarat’s Junagadh

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi repeats his ‘X-ray’ promise, says Congress will scan wealth held as per caste, hints at private sector reservation too

OpIndia Staff -

Special liking for Hamas, Umar Khalid, ‘liking’ anti-Hindu Tweets and abusing PM Modi: Meet Parveen Shaikh, Principal of prestigious Somaiya School, Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala police book Manorama for peddling fake news against EVMs: When will they book ‘liberal’ portals and commentators who peddled the same lie

Rukma Rathore -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com