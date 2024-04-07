On Friday (5th April), a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari, was thrashed by his radical co-religionists for supporting incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per reports, the incident took place when Ansari went to a local mosque to offer namaz on the occasion of Alvida Jumma. The former litigant for the disputed Babri Masjid said that he was attacked by one Ayub (alias Pappu) and his accomplices.

Iqbal Ansari informed that a heated argument ensued between him and Ayub over opening the window of the mosque. He added that Ayub and his men also assaulted him.

While speaking to the media, he said that he was attacked for supporting the government of Yogi Adityanath and the BJP at the Centre.

“They want me to abuse the BJP and encourage riots in the country. In that way, they would get money. I want Hindus and Muslims to peacefully co-exist in the country,” Iqbal Ansari emphasised.

Following the incident, he filed a complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station. According to Inspector-in-charge Devendra Pandey, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in connection to the case. He said that efforts are underway to nab the culprits.

Iqbal Ansari has expressed his admiration for both PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath and the development work carried out by them. He has sought strict action from the police against the accused men.

It must be mentioned that the former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi case was invited to the Pran Prathistha (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Mandir. He was also seen showering petals on PM Modi in December last year.