On Friday (12th April), Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi sparked controversy as he sought permission from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to chant the slogan Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Hail Mother India) during an election rally held in Kalaburagi in Karnataka. Laxman Savadi represents Congress in the state legislative assembly from the Athani constituency. The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised this act by the Congress MLA and asked why should one hesitate or seek permission to hail the motherland.

During this rally, Laxman Savadi said, “I hope Kharge sahab doesn’t misconstrue this. I wish to say this to you all. I shall say ‘Bolo Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and you all have to repeat it after me with tight fists.”

Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra conveyed his disappointment regarding Savadi’s reluctance, viewing it as emblematic of a broader cultural schism within the Congress. He further claimed that within the Congress, expressions of patriotism and admiration for “Bharat Mata” were often met with guilt and explanation, contrasting this with the BJP’s steadfast dedication to nationalist principles.

He said, “It is rather very unfortunate and depressing to know that a senior leader like Laxman Savadi hesitates to openly raise the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ on a Congress platform in front of its national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Isn’t it very pitiful and dangerous that a Congress leader trying to express his patriotism and praise “Bharat Mata” feels guilty and hence seeks to clarify his stand of raising the slogan to party chief?”

BY Vijayendra added, “Today’s incident reinforces the fact that Savadi’s attempt to prove Congress’ patriotism is a very futile effort and can’t compare itself to BJP, which has the nationalistic and patriotic ideals very much ingrained as part of its core culture.”

Karnataka’s Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, rebuked Savadi’s actions and attributed his reluctance to Congress leadership.

R Ashoka said, “MLA Laxman Savadi, who understood the true ideology of the Congress after seeing how Minister Priyank Kharge advocated on behalf of those who shouted the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, was now scared whether or not he should shout the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and asked permission from Kharge. Whatever party you are in, you don’t need any top leader’s permission to shout ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ Savadi ji. If they misconstrue, so be it. Bharat Mata ji Jai!”