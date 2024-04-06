Ten individuals were apprehended following an instance of mob lynching in Muvattupuzha, Kerala. The incident occurred when a 24-year-old migrant worker Ashok Das was allegedly tied to a pole and fatally beaten by the mob on Thursday (4th April) for visiting one of his female co-workers. Ashok Das hailed from Arunachal Pradesh. Soon after the incident, he was admitted to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries and died on Friday.

Ashok Das had come to Kerala in search of a job and was living in rented accommodation in Valakam, Muvattupuzha. He worked as a cook. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the victim was tied to a pole and questioned by a group of residents when he visited his female acquaintance, who lived in the same vicinity, on Thursday evening.

Ashok Das had suffered severe injuries as a result of the assault. He was taken to a nearby general hospital in an injured state. He was later shifted to to the Kolencherry Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries and died on Friday.

So far, the Kerala police have arrested ten individuals in this case. Initially, a case was filed under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code for failure to adhere to an order from a public servant. However, after an initial investigation, the charge was elevated to include Section 302 of the IPC, which deals with murder.

The Kerala police stated that they are actively investigating the factors surrounding the attack. It’s noteworthy that the woman whom Asok Das had visited did not file any complaint against him.