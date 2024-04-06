Saturday, April 6, 2024
HomeCrimeKerala: Migrant worker Ashok Das of Arunachal Pradesh beaten to death by a mob...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Migrant worker Ashok Das of Arunachal Pradesh beaten to death by a mob for visiting a female co-worker; 10 arrested

The Kerala police stated that they are actively investigating the factors surrounding the attack. It's noteworthy that the woman whom Asok Das had visited did not file any complaint against him.

OpIndia Staff
Mob Lynching of migrant worker took place in Kerala
Mob Lynching Representative Image Source: OpIndia File Photos
2

Ten individuals were apprehended following an instance of mob lynching in Muvattupuzha, Kerala. The incident occurred when a 24-year-old migrant worker Ashok Das was allegedly tied to a pole and fatally beaten by the mob on Thursday (4th April) for visiting one of his female co-workers. Ashok Das hailed from Arunachal Pradesh. Soon after the incident, he was admitted to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries and died on Friday.

Ashok Das had come to Kerala in search of a job and was living in rented accommodation in Valakam, Muvattupuzha. He worked as a cook. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the victim was tied to a pole and questioned by a group of residents when he visited his female acquaintance, who lived in the same vicinity, on Thursday evening.

Ashok Das had suffered severe injuries as a result of the assault. He was taken to a nearby general hospital in an injured state. He was later shifted to to the Kolencherry Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries and died on Friday.

So far, the Kerala police have arrested ten individuals in this case. Initially, a case was filed under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code for failure to adhere to an order from a public servant. However, after an initial investigation, the charge was elevated to include Section 302 of the IPC, which deals with murder.

The Kerala police stated that they are actively investigating the factors surrounding the attack. It’s noteworthy that the woman whom Asok Das had visited did not file any complaint against him.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

China could deploy Artificial Intelligence including AI anchors and memes to disrupt 2024 Lok Sabha poll in India: Microsoft

OpIndia Staff -

2-minute interview with MK Stalin after 3 years of wait: ‘Neutral journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, who had danced on AAP victory, now plays drums for...

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Gross misuse of power by Police machinery: Supreme Court expresses shock over Police tutoring witnesses, asks Tamil Nadu DGP to take action against erring...

OpIndia Staff -

‘NIA orchestrated the attack, case being probed involved chocolate bomb blast’: Mamata Banerjee downplays assault on NIA by TMC supporters

OpIndia Staff -

“Baseless”: India rubbishes Ottawa’s allegations of ‘election interference’ in Canadian elections

OpIndia Staff -

Enforcement Directorate files complaint after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan skips six summons in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -

“Congress manifesto reflects the same mindset of the Muslim League”: PM Modi lambasts Congress for corruption, ‘fighting against Shakti’

OpIndia Staff -

Officer injured, vehicle damaged: NIA issues statement after mob attacked its team in West Bengal while arresting 2 TMC leaders in blast case

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: 55-year-old woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked by daughter-in-law’s family; were angry over their daughter’s love marriage

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: AAP requests permission to hold campaign rally, election commission officials reject it with abusive comment, 5 employees suspended

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com