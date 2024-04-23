Tuesday, April 23, 2024
HomePoliticsFrom Farooq Abdullah to Dimple Yadav: Surat is not the first incident, at least...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

From Farooq Abdullah to Dimple Yadav: Surat is not the first incident, at least 35 candidates have won Lok Sabha elections unopposed since 1951

Incidentally, the majority of candidates who have entered the Lok Sabha unopposed belong to the Congress party.

OpIndia Staff
From Farooq Abdullah to Dimple Yadav: At least 35 candidates have won Lok Sabha polls unopposed since 1951
From Farooq Abdullah to Dimple Yadav: At least 35 candidates have won Lok Sabha polls unopposed since 1951 (Image Source - Moneycontrol, Jagran and Times Content)
4

In a historic first for the Bharatiya Janata Party, its Lok Sabha elections candidate from Surat, Mukesh Dalal won the 2024 Lok Sabha election unopposed. Notably, after the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was revoked, eight other independent candidates withdrew their nominations. This cleared the way for BJP’s Mukesh Dalal to be declared the Member of Parliament (MP) unopposed on Monday (22nd April). Strikingly, this made him the first BJP candidate in the history of Independent India to be elected unopposed during Lok Sabha elections. 

While it has led to a political furore with opposing trying to paint it as an ‘assault on democracy” or ‘death of democracy’, it becomes pertinent to note that at least 35 candidates have won Lok Sabha polls unopposed since 1951. Incidentally, the majority of candidates who have entered the Lok Sabha unopposed belong to the Congress party.

In 1957, a record-breaking seven candidates won the general elections uncontested. Five candidates won the elections without a contest in both the 1951 and 1967 elections. There were three uncontested victories in 1962, and two candidates were elected unopposed in 1977. Additionally, one candidate each secured an uncontested win in the elections of 1971, 1980, and 1989.

Several prominent names, including Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, and former Maharashtra CM Y B Chavan have also won Lok Sabha polls without a contest. 

Dimple Yadav, the SP candidate, won the Kannauj Lok Sabha by-poll in 2012 without any contest. This happened after her husband, Akhilesh Yadav, became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and vacated the seat. Earlier, there were frequent allegations that the ruling party and administration gained an ‘unfair advantage’ in by-polls by misusing their power and intimidation tactics. 

Other notable leaders who have won parliamentary elections unopposed include Hare Krishna Mahtab, T T Krishnamachari, P M Syeed, and S C Jamir. Unopposed victories have taken place twice in the constituencies of Sikkim and Srinagar. 

(Credits – News18, around 9 candidates have won without a contest in by-polls)

While most of these candidates secured uncontested victories in general elections, at least nine, including Dimple Yadav, have won unopposed in by-elections.

Additionally, the election of members of the Legislative Assembly without a contest has been a norm in the state of Arunachal Pradesh where the tradition recently continued and 10 BJP candidates won their assembly seats unopposed.  

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Whitewashing Khalistanis, propaganda against Ram Mandir, lies about CAA: Meet Avani Dias, anti-India ‘journalist’ whose visa extension was temporarily denied by Modi govt

Dibakar Dutta -

Understanding gaming’s influence on mental health and wellness

OpIndia Staff -

Patanjali misleading ads case: ‘Your doctors endorse allopathic medicines, why should we not turn the beam at you?’ SC seeks explanation from IMA

OpIndia Staff -

Neha Hiremath murder aftermath: Hindu girl in Karnataka assaulted by her Muslim friend for trying to end their relationship; accused was carrying a knife

OpIndia Staff -

Neha Hiremath murder: Accused Fayaz’s family to be called by CID for interrogation, Fayaz’s sister tried to defame Neha by making her photos viral

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi anti-Hindu Riots: HC denies bail to Salim Malik in the larger conspiracy case, how this ruling makes things more difficult for Umar Khalid

Nupur J Sharma -

Don’t want her to end up like Neha Hiremath: Ex-IAS officer appeals to save his MBBS daughter from medicine seller Abdurrahman

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Fake opinion polls: Axis My India files an FIR against Twitter handles that circulated fake polls in the name of the polling agency

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan police arrest Congress block president Taufeeq in cyber fraud case, his photos with Rahul Gandhi go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Congress and Bharat Todo politics: South Goa candidate says Rahul Gandhi agreed with him when he said ‘Constitution was forced on Goa’

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com