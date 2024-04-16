A novel case of Grooming Jihad has come to the fore from the Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar district of Maharashtra. The Satara Police Station in the city filed a complaint against four individuals identified as Taher Pathan, Taiyab Pathan, Ayesha Pathan, and Lailabi Pathan on the 16th of April for deliberately trapping a 27-year-old Hindu girl and forcing her to convert her religion to Islam.

The accused introduced himself as a Hindu person to the victim and then established sexual relations with her. He also forced the girl to wear a burqa and eat beef and also forced her to convert her religion to Islam. The Police have filed an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 376 (2)(n), 377, 420, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

OpIndia has obtained an FIR copy of the incident. As per the complaint copy, the victim Hindu girl happened to meet the accused at a private showroom in the year 2020 where the primary accused Taher Pathan introduced himself as a Hindu Gujarati individual to the girl. He told her that his name was Sameer Patel and that he was unmarried. The duo soon developed a friendship and later the accused one day forced the girl to have physical relations with her.

As per the complaint copy, he kept on having sexual relations with the victim without her will. He also recorded derogatory videos of the woman and threatened her to listen to him. Two years later, the victim discovered that ‘Sameer Patel’ was actually a Muslim individual and that his original name was Taher Pathan.

On knowing this, she tried to quit the relationship. However, the accused didn’t let that happen. He threatened the girl saying that he would publish her derogatory photos on the internet. He also forced the girl to marry him and convert her religion to Islam.

The woman remained pregnant in the due course, but the accused abused her, physically assaulted her, and killed the child in her womb. In the year 2022 then, the accused forcefully converted the girl to Islam, made her eat beef, and also forced her to wear a burqa. “I was taken to some Maulana where I was forced to drink some liquid substance for a month. The substance made me feel dizzy and Taher then made me offer Namaz and read the complete Quran,” the girl mentioned in the FIR.

The girl also further discovered that the accused was already married and was the father of four kids. He forcefully trapped the girl at his home where his father Taiyab Pathan, his mother Lailabi Pathan, and his first wife Ayesha Pathan brutally assaulted her.

As per the information obtained by OpIndia, the victim had been trying to register an FIR in the case, but nobody came to her aid. Some of the persons from the Hindu community including a reporter from Sudarshan TV then took cognizance of the event and helped her register a case.

Further investigations in the case are underway.