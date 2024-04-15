On Sunday (14th April), the Maharashtra Police booked 21 persons from the specific community and arrested 7 of them for deliberately targeting a local procession that was carried out on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The accused persons are said to have pelted stones at the participants of the procession on 14th April.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahil Lala Bagwan, Samir Lala Bagwan, Isak Mistri, Kallu Pathan, Vihaan Bagwan, Kausaar Mussa Khatik, and Ajya Khatik. Meanwhile, around 21 persons have been booked under sections 143, 146, 147, 149, 295, and 296 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Several other relevant sections of other applicable laws have also been imposed against the accused.

As per the local reports, the incident happened on the evening of 14th April when the procession was passing by a local Jama Masjid. The persons from the community happened to stop the procession from passing by the road. However, later they began pelting stones at the participants of the procession.

Some of the participants then immediately called the police station after which SP Shrikant Dhivare reached the spot and controlled the situation. However, the FIR in the given case was filed based on the complaint filed by one Govinda Gulab Nagrale.

“The procession was peacefully passing by the Jama Masjid when some persons from the specific community threatened the participants of the procession to stop. They said that no procession would pass by the Masjid. Later, they began pelting stones at the participants. They also raised slogans while pelting stones. Several were injured in the attack,” Nagrale stated in the complaint.

He also identified some of the persons who pelted stones at the procession participants. Some of the booked individuals were identified as Papa Shah, Sadik Shah, Vasim Pathan, Sultan Builder, Junaid Shah, Taufik, Shoaib, and others.

The police meanwhile tried to pacify the matter and said that nothing major had happened. “It is a small incident. There’s no need to make a fuss about it. Do not believe in rumours. FIR in the case has been filed. A probe is underway,” Dhivare was quoted as saying by local reports.