A YouTuber named Rohit Kumar was assaulted for singing a song in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka’s Mysuru. He was also subjected to humiliating actions. The incident took place near a government guest house where some people brutally attacked the young man who is a resident of Mellahalli village for penning a song lauding the prime minister.

The victim shared the link to his song with a fellow youth near the guest house. However, some people in the group objected to the composition and attacked him as well as committed demeaning things to him. Furthermore, he was forced by them to raise “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. Nazarbad Police then intervened and rescued the severely hurt Rohit from the accused before taking him for medical attention.

The YouTuber also narrated the ordeal and stated, “I had released a song in praise of PM Modi last week. I was sharing my channel link and asking everyone to subscribe to it. One of them emerged from the vicinity of the government guest house. I did not know that he was a Muslim. I asked him to watch the song, share it and subscribe to my channel. He saw it and said it was good. He claimed he would take me inside to meet his friends, so I could share the song with them.”

He added, “A boy caught my hand from behind and clamped my mouth shut as soon as I walked into the room. They began to abuse me for writing a song about Prime Minister Modi. They then instructed me to shout ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ They also snatched the picture of Lord Ram from my hand and molested me. They poured beer on my head, burned my hands with cigarettes and beat me.”

According to Mysuru Police Commissioner Ramesh, the young man has just made claims. He claimed, “We are confirming the information. If he lodges a complaint, the details will be shared soon based on the same. The government guest house has CCTV cameras. We will verify all of them and investigate further.”