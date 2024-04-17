‘Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is uniting the nation’, says psephologist Pradeep Bhandari in his new book ‘Modi 3.0: Bigger, Higher, Stronger’

A book titled ‘Modi 3.0: Bigger, Higher, Stronger’ by Pradeep Bhandari is scheduled for release on 19th April 2024. Bhandari is founder and editor-in-chief of Jan Ki Baat, an Indian journalist and psephologist. The book provides an intelligent and in-depth analysis of how the voters in India exercise their right to vote and why Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains unchallenged. It also shows why PM Modi will return to power with a bigger, higher and stronger mandate.

Pradeep Bhandari is an Indian journalist, founder and editor-in-chief of Jan Ki Baat and consulting editor of Zee Media Network. Earlier, he was a consulting editor with Republic Media Network and a news director with India News. Jan Ki Baat is a psychological and data platform that predicts the results of the elections in India using an indigenously developed data-crunching model. Bhandari has covered 400 Lok Sabha constituencies since 2016 and predicted over 40 Indian elections with precision.

What is Modi 3.0?

The book, ‘ Modi 3.0: Bigger, Higher, Stronger’, by Pradeep Bhandari dives into several aspects of Indian politics and revolves around why the PM Modi-led NDA government is deemed to come back in power for the third consecutive term. The book starts with Ayodhya, its importance in Indian culture, and how it will play a significant role in the Lok Sabha elections.

The book discusses the significance of India’s democratic process and the evolving political landscape. It highlights the massive scale of India’s electoral movement and the shifting sentiments within the electorate. Bhandari shared his insights gathered from extensive travelling across the country and presented a psychological examination of the election outcomes. The book discusses various aspects, including the “phenomenon” called PM Modi, the formation of new political alliances, and more. It also discusses how the NDA and I.N.D.I Alliance are different.

Speaking about the importance of Bhagwan Ram, he wrote, “Lord Ram is very dear to the followers of the Sanatan Dharma. Ram naam is taken by Hindus when greeting each other and chanting during last rites. Unfortunately, a section of the Indian political entity has slandered the holy chant of Jai Shri Ram by communalizing it. That they had got it wrong was abundantly clear as I walked through the streets of Ayodhya. Because I heard continuous chants of Jai Shri Ram, not only by devotees from the Hindi heartland but also from those who hailed from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country. Jai Shri Ram is the heartfelt chant of most Hindus in the country.”

He discussed how Congress-led UPA questioned the existence of Ram and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who tried to defer the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute till the completion of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. He wrote, “In stark contrast, Narendra Modi was the only prime minister who visited Ayodhya for the fifth time when he participated in the prana pratishtha ceremony on 22 January 2024. He has emphasised embracing our ancient cultural roots and taking immense pride in the civilizational glory of Bharat. Even prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc, like Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Sharad Yadav, declined the invitation to attend the prana pratishtha ceremony, calling it ‘an RSS and BJP event’ and thus a political function.”

In the book, he questions, “If the Babri Masjid litigant, Iqbal Ansari, could attend the ceremony, why couldn’t our leaders of the Opposition?”

Bhandari discussed in detail how Ram Mandir is uniting the nation. Furthermore, he extensively discussed the Temple Economy. He wrote, “The increase in footfall will certainly have a ripple effect on the local as well as the state economy. As Prime Minister Modi puts it, the mandir stands both for Vikas, progress in terms of revenue generation and employment, and virasat, heritage and tradition. Ayodhya anticipates an infusion of funds to the tune of over H8,500 crore, which will transform it into a global tourism destination. The Master Plan for the city includes a new township spread over 1,200 acres, which can host over three lakh visitors—both domestic and international—per day.”

