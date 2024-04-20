At least two prisoners were killed while two others suffered severe injuries after clashes broke out among inmates at the Sangrur jail on Friday (19th April), police said. According to officials, the injured inmates are said to be in critical condition and have been transferred to Patiala for advanced medical care. The deceased have been identified as Harsh and Dharminder, while the injured inmates include Gagandeep Singh and Mohammad Sehwaz.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala range) Surinder Singh Saini said that nine inmates attacked four prisoners kept in a barrack when they were being shifted to a cell at 7 pm. He said the police were investigating the cause of the clash.

DIG (Jail) Saini said, “When the prisoners were being counted and shifted to their respective cells, nine inmates went inside the barrack and attacked four prisoners. There was a serious attack with sharp weapons.”

“Despite being rescued by the police, two prisoners died and two have been admitted to a government hospital. The whole matter is being investigated and action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.

The police are analysing the CCTV footage, and once the investigation is concluded, they will file a case against the accused.

The inmates suffered injuries caused by sharp objects: Doctor treating the inmates

Dr. Karandeep Kahel said, “A total of four patients were brought to this hospital from jail. Two of them were brought dead, and two others are in serious condition.”

He added that they were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

According to the doctors, the injured prisoners have suffered injuries on their backs, heads, arms, and ears. They added that the injuries were caused by a sharp object.

The clashes among inmates in Sangrur jail has sparked concerns regarding prison security and administration. Meanwhile, following the incident, security measures have been heightened both within and outside the jail premises.