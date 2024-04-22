During his campaign for the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat, Raj Kumar Chahar, the BJP’s candidate, Adityanath highlighted the significance of Brajbhoomi in Uttar Pradesh, paralleling its importance to that of Ayodhya and Kashi. He asserted that just as these places have fulfilled their aspirations, it is now Brajbhoomi’s time to shine. Chahar, who currently holds the seat and serves as the national president of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, is up against competition from BSP’s Ram Niwas Sharma and Congress candidate Ram Nath Sikarwar.

The Fatehpur Sikri seat will undergo voting on May 7.

“Convey to them that they will vote for the lotus symbol and grant themselves a five-year break. They can read Fatiha at the graves of criminals for five years,” the Chief Minister remarked.

The Chief Minister’s reference to offering Fatiha was sparked by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent visit to the home of the late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to offer condolences to his family.

The CM pointed out the contrasting priorities between the BJP and the Opposition, highlighting that while the BJP focuses on national interests, the Opposition often emphasizes caste, community, and dynastic considerations.

He cautioned against the divisive tactics of the opposition, which prioritize narrow caste, communal, or familial interests over the welfare of the entire nation. In contrast, the BJP’s ethos revolves around “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (development for all), ensuring that welfare schemes reach every citizen regardless of caste or communal affiliations. The CM reiterated that the BJP’s commitment lies in providing security and development to all, without resorting to appeasement.

The CM drew a comparison with Pakistan, noting that despite its larger geographical area compared to its population in 1947, millions of people in Pakistan currently suffer from food insecurity, while India provides free rations to 80 crore citizens.

Furthermore, he highlighted the significant strides made in poverty alleviation, with at least 22 crore people lifted out of poverty over the past decade. He accused leaders of the SP, BSP, and Congress of attempting to divert funds meant for the poor and farmers, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated numerous welfare measures aimed at benefiting them.