Monday, April 22, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Send Congress and SP on five-year leave so that they can read Fatiha at...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Send Congress and SP on five-year leave so that they can read Fatiha at the graves of mafias in those years’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to voters

The Chief Minister's reference to offering Fatiha was sparked by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent visit to the home of the late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to offer condolences to his family.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath fatiha
Yogi Adityanath's Fatiha remark was in reference to Akhilesh Yadav's visit to late mafia Mukhtar Ansari's family
4

During his campaign for the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat, Raj Kumar Chahar, the BJP’s candidate, Adityanath highlighted the significance of Brajbhoomi in Uttar Pradesh, paralleling its importance to that of Ayodhya and Kashi. He asserted that just as these places have fulfilled their aspirations, it is now Brajbhoomi’s time to shine. Chahar, who currently holds the seat and serves as the national president of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, is up against competition from BSP’s Ram Niwas Sharma and Congress candidate Ram Nath Sikarwar.

The Fatehpur Sikri seat will undergo voting on May 7.

“Convey to them that they will vote for the lotus symbol and grant themselves a five-year break. They can read Fatiha at the graves of criminals for five years,” the Chief Minister remarked.

The Chief Minister’s reference to offering Fatiha was sparked by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent visit to the home of the late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to offer condolences to his family.

The CM pointed out the contrasting priorities between the BJP and the Opposition, highlighting that while the BJP focuses on national interests, the Opposition often emphasizes caste, community, and dynastic considerations.

He cautioned against the divisive tactics of the opposition, which prioritize narrow caste, communal, or familial interests over the welfare of the entire nation. In contrast, the BJP’s ethos revolves around “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (development for all), ensuring that welfare schemes reach every citizen regardless of caste or communal affiliations. The CM reiterated that the BJP’s commitment lies in providing security and development to all, without resorting to appeasement.

The CM drew a comparison with Pakistan, noting that despite its larger geographical area compared to its population in 1947, millions of people in Pakistan currently suffer from food insecurity, while India provides free rations to 80 crore citizens.

Furthermore, he highlighted the significant strides made in poverty alleviation, with at least 22 crore people lifted out of poverty over the past decade. He accused leaders of the SP, BSP, and Congress of attempting to divert funds meant for the poor and farmers, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated numerous welfare measures aimed at benefiting them.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

USA is no longer a democracy: Tucker Carlson on the Joe Rogan podcast says intel agencies are controlling elected representatives

OpIndia Staff -

Zubair accuses PM Modi of stealing credit over relaxations of male escort restrictions for women during Haj; his portal Alt News in 2018 credited...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Unable to fathom why Kejriwal’s family sent food items that are against his medically prescribed diet’: Delhi Court notes Kejriwal never requested insulin

OpIndia Staff -

Asked to stop playing DJ before a mosque, pounded with lathis and stones: Javed, Mustak and others attack a Rajput wedding procession in Rajasthan’s...

OpIndia Staff -

Meghalaya: One minor girl gang-raped, three others assaulted, FIR mentions 10-15 Muslims as accused but police deny communal angle

OpIndia Staff -

Worsening law and order situation in US: Los Angeles mayor who advocated going easy on criminals, has her house burgled again

OpIndia Staff -

‘Congress, SP hate it when I talk about Pasmanda Muslims, because their appeasement only helped the rich and powerful’: PM Modi in Aligarh

ANI -

Did you know: Congress-led central govts in 1963 and 1974 passed laws forcing Indians to deposit up to 18 per cent of their income

Paurush Gupta -

‘We are living in a state of terror’: Another Sandeshkhali in making in West Bengal, villagers accuse TMC leader of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat BJP creates history: Mukesh Dalal declared winner in Surat LS seat after other candidates withdraw nominations

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com