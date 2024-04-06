Saturday, April 6, 2024
HomeLawGross misuse of power by Police machinery: Supreme Court expresses shock over Police tutoring...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Gross misuse of power by Police machinery: Supreme Court expresses shock over Police tutoring witnesses, asks Tamil Nadu DGP to take action against erring Police officers

The court also expressed surprise that both the trial court and the Madras High Court had overlooked that the Police had tutored the witnesses during the trial phase in this case. 

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court slams Tamil Nadu police over cops tutoring witnesses, says it amounts to gross misuse of police machinery
Supreme Court slams Tamil Nadu police over cops tutoring witnesses, says it amounts to gross misuse of police machinery (Image Source - OpIndia Archive)
4

On Friday (5th April), the Supreme Court rebuked Tamil Nadu police for tutoring witnesses in a murder case, noting that this amounts to “gross misuse of power by the Police machinery”. After slamming the Police, the apex court directed Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate a probe and take action against the erring police officials in accordance with the law. The court asserted that the police can’t be allowed to tutor the witnesses.

The bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal made the above remarks while quashing the verdicts of the High Court and a trial court that convicted and sentenced two persons in a 2007 murder case. 

Expressing shock over Police tutoring witnesses, the bench remarked, “This kind of interference by the Police with the judicial process, to say the least, is shocking. This amounts to gross misuse of power by the Police machinery. The Police cannot be allowed to tutor the prosecution witness. This conduct becomes more serious as other eyewitnesses, though available, were withheld.” 

The court also expressed surprise that both the trial court and the Madras High Court had overlooked that the Police had tutored the witnesses during the trial phase in this case. 

It observed, “We are surprised that both the Courts overlooked this critical aspect.” 

Subsequently, the bench asked the Tamil Nadu DGP to initiate a probe against the erring Police officials. The Court ordered, “Needless to add, appropriate action shall be initiated against the erring officials in accordance with the law.” 

After examining the trial court records, the bench pointed out that a day before the testimony of five prosecution witnesses was recorded, they were called to the police station and tutored how to depose in a particular manner adding that this raised questions on the genuineness of the prosecution. 

It stated, “One can reasonably imagine the effect of ‘teaching’ the witnesses inside a Police Station. This is a blatant act by the police to tutor the material prosecution witnesses. All of them were interested witnesses. Their evidence will have to be discarded as there is a distinct possibility that the said witnesses were tutored by the police on the earlier day.”

While overturning the verdict of the lower courts, the court remarked, “Therefore, adverse inference must be drawn against the prosecution. Hence, there is a serious doubt created about the genuineness of the prosecution case.”

The case pertains to a murder case that occured in 2007. Manikandan and Sivakumar, the two suspects, were accused of murdering an individual named Balamurugan on October 4, 2007. Balamurugan was killed after a dispute erupted over the delivery of idlis at his home by Manikandan.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

China could deploy Artificial Intelligence including AI anchors and memes to disrupt 2024 Lok Sabha poll in India: Microsoft

OpIndia Staff -

2-minute interview with MK Stalin after 3 years of wait: ‘Neutral journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, who had danced on AAP victory, now plays drums for...

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

‘NIA orchestrated the attack, case being probed involved chocolate bomb blast’: Mamata Banerjee downplays assault on NIA by TMC supporters

OpIndia Staff -

“Baseless”: India rubbishes Ottawa’s allegations of ‘election interference’ in Canadian elections

OpIndia Staff -

Enforcement Directorate files complaint after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan skips six summons in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -

“Congress manifesto reflects the same mindset of the Muslim League”: PM Modi lambasts Congress for corruption, ‘fighting against Shakti’

OpIndia Staff -

Officer injured, vehicle damaged: NIA issues statement after mob attacked its team in West Bengal while arresting 2 TMC leaders in blast case

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: 55-year-old woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked by daughter-in-law’s family; were angry over their daughter’s love marriage

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: AAP requests permission to hold campaign rally, election commission officials reject it with abusive comment, 5 employees suspended

OpIndia Staff -

‘You bloody fool’, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate goes on an abusive rant against Shehzad Poonawalla in a live TV debate

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com