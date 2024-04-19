Friday, April 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu police clears Sadguru’s Isha Foundation in missing persons case, tells Madras HC...
News Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu police clears Sadguru’s Isha Foundation in missing persons case, tells Madras HC that most volunteers have returned

OpIndia Staff
Image from Prime Legal/Isha Foundation
Image via Prime Legal/Isha Foundation
13

On 18th April, the Tamil Nadu police cleared the Jaggi Vasudev popularly known as Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in the missing persons case and stated that five out of the six volunteers who disappeared from its yoga centre in the Coimbatore district’s foothills had returned after departing for private reasons. The submission was made before a Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court after a habeas corpus petition (HCP) was filed by 56-year-old C. Thirumalai of Kulasekarapatti in the Tirunelveli district claiming his brother C. Ganesan (46) had been missing since March 2023.

The petitioner alleged that his brother was volunteering at the yoga centre. He discovered something was wrong on 2nd March of this year after he unexpectedly received a call from the centre inquiring whether his brother had returned home. The foundation revealed that C. Ganesan had been gone for two days. Afterwards, on 5th March, the administrator of the yoga centre, Dinesh filed a report with the Alandurai police and a missing person case was registered. The petitioner moved the HCP because his sibling remained untraceable even after the First Information Report was registered.

Additional Public Prosecutor E. Raj Thilak informed the court during the case’s hearing on 18th April that 36 people had been questioned at that point, including members of the Isha Yoga Centre’s staff and volunteers. However, the authorities needed more time to compose a status report on the matter. When questioned about E. Raj Tilak’s statement from the previous hearing regarding the disappearance of other Foundation volunteers, he responded that although five more individuals had been reported missing at the time, the majority of them had since returned to the centre and were determined to have left for private reasons.

The counsel assured the court that the police would “expedite the steps” to seek out C. Ganesan and write a status report. “Even in the present habeas corpus petition, the volunteer concerned has no other family member but for the petitioner who is his brother. If some time is given, we will expedite the steps to trace him out and file a status report,” he disclosed to the court.

The Madras High Court issued a warning in the meantime and declared that if the petitioner, who filed the lawsuit claiming his brother’s disappearance does not show up for the hearing, the case will be dismissed. He was not there in the court for the hearing that day, as the bench observed. The petitioner’s attorney was not present, therefore the judges noted his submissions and ordered the High Court registry to post the case on 7th June with the caption “For Dismissal” and made it clear that it would be the last chance for the petitioner to appear.

Six individuals from the Isha Foundation have vanished since 2016, the police told the bench last month at Thirumalai’s habeas corpus hearing. However, the police had informed the court at earlier hearings that most people who depart from the Foundation do so on their own accord.

Islamists and leftists insinuated foul play

The news of missing people first came to the fore in March and the leftists and Islamists started slamming the Isha Foundation and Sadhguru hurling accusations at both. A user wished for the spiritual leader to be incarcerated.

A user even labelled the development as “scary” without looking further into the issue.

Another called the Sadhguru a “charlatan,” mocked his brain surgery and implied that rather than imprisoning him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was utilizing him to garner votes. “This should have been the only question you should have asked ANI. This charlatan had himself claimed that doctors found his brain empty. How many people have gone missing from Isha foundation and when will your master stop using him for votes and send him to jail,” the person asked.

An individual wanted a profound inquiry into Sadhugurur’s past work and accused him of masquerading as a spiritual guide.

A netizen dubbed the disappearances as criminal and demanded a “serious” probe without even evaluating the case’s merits.

Now, the matter appeared to have been settled with the submission made by the Tamil Nadu Police to the Madras High Court.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Zubair and Congress ecosystem promotes documentary by Pakistani ‘journalist’: Anti-India propaganda, peddling pro-Islamist narrative and more

OpIndia Staff -

BJP alleges mock EVMs being set up by DMK near polling booths across Central Chennai, accuses Stalin’s party of violating rules

OpIndia Staff -

I.N.D.I. Alliance boasted about fighting Modi, but in reality its members are contesting against each other across India

Siddhi Somani -

Maharashtra: Muslim building contractor forcibly marries a woman after converting her, 3 booked

OpIndia Staff -

Father confirms Neha was killed by Fayaz merely because she said she can’t get into a relationship with a guy from a different community

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: Hindu woman Swastika was de-platformed by Uber for 5 months because of her name, but fought against it and won

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who won election on the same EVMs 6 months ago, insinuates EVMs are conspiring to stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming...

OpIndia Staff -

Kasaragod controversy: The News Minute and others lie about EVMs favouring BJP, Prashant Bhushan repeats it in SC, Election Commission debunks claims

OpIndia Staff -

Stone-pelting, intimidation, death threats: Reports say TMC goons attacking BJP workers, even voters not spared during voting in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

OpIndia Staff -

Amul refutes ‘slaughterhouse’ allegations by Maneka Gandhi, says 36 lakh farmers who own Amul, treat their cows like a family member

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com