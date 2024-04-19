Friday, April 19, 2024
Stone-pelting, intimidation, death threats: Reports say TMC goons attacking BJP workers, even voters not spared during voting in West Bengal's Cooch Behar
News Reports
Stone-pelting, intimidation, death threats: Reports say TMC goons attacking BJP workers, even voters not spared during voting in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

As per reports, shops within 100 meters of the polling booths were occupied by TMC workers to create an atmosphere of fear and prevent voters from casting their ballots

TMC goons pelting stones near polling booths to intimidate voters (image source: IANS)
Stone pelting by TMC workers has been reported in West Bengal’s Chandamari polling booth in Cooch Behar on 19th April, when the first phase of voting began. One BJP leader is reportedly injured.

According to reports, TMC workers pelted stones to prevent people from reaching the polling booth amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Allegations of electoral malpractice and violence have surfaced in Cooch Behar Ward 18 raising concerns about the safety and fairness of the voting process.

BJP leaders have filed several complaints alleging interference by the TMC at various polling booths. One such complaint highlighted the presence of TMC workers near voting booths, intimidating voters and prohibiting them from entering.

As per reports, shops within 100 meters of the polling booths were occupied by TMC workers to create an atmosphere of fear and prevent voters from casting their ballots.

Reports also state that houses of BJP workers were vandalised and destroyed by TMC supporters. BJP has said that even voters were threatened with violence and death if they cast votes.

Some polling agents were also reportedly prevented from entering designated areas. A booth president of the BJP sustained injuries amid clashes with TMC workers.

Reports also said that TMC workers allegedly intruded into the homes of voters and coerced them to support their party, particularly targeting BJP supporters.

Several visuals are doing the rounds from Cooch Behar district showing TMC goons lurking around polling booths, bombs place casually, and damaged houses of BJP workers. Another visual shows TMC workers beating up BJP workers in Sitalkuchi.

Under the TMC government, West Bengal has become synonymous with poll, pre-poll and post-poll violence.

