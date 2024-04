A vehicle carrying five Japanese nationals was targeted by a suicide bomber on Friday in Karachi’s Landhi area, Dawn News reported citing the police.

The police said that the Japanese nationals were hurt in the incident, however the terrorists who were involved in carrying out the attack, were killed.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar, told Dawn that the the incident occured near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi, adding that the five foreign nationals were travelling in a Hiace van.

“All five Japanese remained safe. However, the private security guard with them was injured,” he said.

“No one has claimed responsibility so far,” the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bullet-proof.

In a related development, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah gave the inspector general instructions to investigate the incident and produce a report that included information on the terrorists’ identities, origins, and any accomplices they may have had, as well as specifics about the explosives used in the explosion.

He gave the order to make quick plans for the foreign nationals’ security in the nation. Further details are awaited.

Just last month, 6 Chinese citizens were killed in a suicide bombing attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, the biggest hydropower project in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, where they worked.

Following the suicide attack, a Chinese company halted its civil construction operation, laying off hundreds of employees at a hydropower project in Pakistan.

With agency inputs