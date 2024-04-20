Saturday, April 20, 2024
HomeNews Reports'We got a majority in 2014, 2019, and used it to abolish Article 370,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘We got a majority in 2014, 2019, and used it to abolish Article 370, build Ram Mandir, and implement CAA”: HM Amit Shah

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Mahasammelan here today, Amit Shah said, "You gave us a full majority in 2014 and 2019, we used the majority to abolish 370, build the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, implement CAA and give 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies."

ANI
Amit Shah Ram Mandir
Amit Shah (Image Source: ABP)
5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the people gave BJP full majority in the 2014 and 2019 elections, and they used that to abolish Article 370, build Ram Mandir, implement CAA and give 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Mahasammelan here today, Amit Shah said, “You gave us a full majority in 2014 and 2019, we used the majority to abolish 370, build the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, implement CAA and give 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies.”

“If you had voted for Congress in 2019, Kota would have become the house of PFI. You voted for PM Modi and he ended PFI and put them behind bars. They say that they will lift the ban on PFI. Congress is an anti-development party. For five years there was a Gehlot government but they did not let the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project move ahead for five years. After the Bhajanlal Sharma government came to power, within three months we signed the agreement for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project,” Shah added.

Further, the Home Minister slammed Congress and said that the first phase of elections concluded, on Friday and all the seats in Congress had been wiped off.

“When we talk about crossing 400, Congress gets stomach ache. They are spreading lies that if BJP gets 400 seats then they will end the reservation. Modi ji gave Rs 20 thousand crore to 87 lakh farmers in Rajasthan as Kisan Samman Nidhi. Made 3 lakh lakhpati didi. Tap water was supplied to the homes of 51 lakh poor people. 2 crore people were given the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Work was done to build toilets in the houses of 86 lakh poor people. Congress is an anti-development party,” Amit Shah said further.

The remaining 13 seats in Rajasthan will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

The remaining phases will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases.

In 2019, BJP registered a sweeping victory winning 24 out of 25 seats, while the remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party Candidate Hanuman Beniwal.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Even if he wins polls, he won’t live for long: Kshatriya leader Pragyaba issues death threat to union minister Parshottam Rupala for his comments...

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Death of Indian student who died in Boston last month possibly linked to ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, notorious as ‘Suicidal game’

OpIndia Staff -

UK: Labour MP meets JKLF terrorist to seek release of Yasin Malik, had peddled Pakistani agenda after abrogation of Article 370

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai Police receives threat call from unknown man claiming that Lawrence Bishnoi’s men will carry out a ‘major incident’

ANI -

Today police saved you, Saa**e we will end your life: Hindu family in Nuh attacked by Zubair, Akhlaq, Junaid and others, threats issued to...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Punjab: 2 killed, 2 injured after clashes break out between inmates in Sangrur Jail, probe underway

OpIndia Staff -

Tata Institute of Social Science suspends PhD scholar and SFI member for ‘reject BJP’ protest outside parliament, anti-national activities

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Police excesses mar Thrissur Pooram festivities, devotees manhandled and movements restricted, temples forced to cancel rituals

OpIndia Staff -

Bombay HC suspends the life sentence of Nijam Asgar Hashmi, who beheaded his Hindu girlfriend’s cousin; grants him bail

OpIndia Staff -

Watching child pornography may not be an offence, but children being used in pornography will be an offence: Supreme Court bench led by CJI

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com