Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Chandigarh: Woman burnt alive in a park at night, case registered against male friend

The woman sustained 80% burns to her arms, legs, and torso, and later succumbed to her injuries.

OpIndia Staff
The park where girl was burnt alive (Image via Indian Express)
On the night of 8th April, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her male friend in a park in Sector 35, Chandigarh.  

The victim has been identified as Rani, a resident of Sohana in Mohali. Vishal, her friend, was with her when the incident took place at around 11 PM. The police have registered a case against Vishal at the Sector 36 police station for alleged murder, Indian Express reported.

According to police officials, the woman sustained 80% burns to her arms, legs, and torso. She was taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, where doctors sent her to PGI Chandigarh. The victim died of burn injuries while being treated in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9.

Citing initial investigation, the police said that the victim and suspect were in a relationship. The victim wanted to marry Vishal, however, he was reluctant.

“They went to the park on Monday night, and he allegedly set her on fire. A passer-by who initially heard a commotion and later spotted the woman in flames called the police control room. A duty magistrate recorded the victim’s statement but what she said is yet to be revealed,” a police officer told IE.

The authorities recovered combustible liquid in a bottle, the victim’s burned clothes and slippers, as well as a spray, at the crime scene. Notably, the police have not ruled out the possibility that the victim and her friend were under the influence of alcohol when the incident transpired.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

