Recently, Bihar’s Gaya Police confirmed that they arrested an accused in connection with a viral video in which several miscreants were seen burning a Hindu religious flag. The incident took place in a village that falls under the jurisdiction of Mufassil Police Station, reportedly in the first week of May.

On 23rd May, the official handle of Gaya Police responded to an X-user who requested action in this matter and the immediate arrest of the accused.

इस संबंध में फतेहपुर थाना कांड संख्या 292/24 दर्ज कर, उक्त आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर थानास्तर से अग्रतर कार्रवाई की जा रही है । — GAYA POLICE (गया (बिहार) पुलिस ) (@GAYAPOLICEBIHAR) May 23, 2024

Responding to the post, Gaya Police replied, “In this regard, Fatehpur Police Station Case No. 292/24 has been registered and the said accused has been arrested and further action is being taken at the police station level.”

According to a report in a Hindi daily, Hindustan, the Mufassil Police station registered an FIR against four accused on 6th May for burning a Hindu religious flag which had Lord Hanuman’s image on it. The FIR was registered for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

After registering an FIR, the police carried out raids to apprehend the accused, but all of them absconded.

Bringing the case into light, an X user Vanar Sena shared the video where the miscreants were seen burning the Hindu religious flag. Sharing details about the incident and the accused, Vanar Sena wrote, “Neeraj Jatav, Ps: Mufassil, Gaya (Bihar) @bihar_police Sir, this Neeraj wants to create riots by burning the flag of Balaji, the idol of crores of Hindus, and making it viral on social media. @GAYAPOLICEBIHAR is requested to register a case as soon as possible and arrest this person. I am saying whatever I want to do on the call.”

The Mufassil Police took cognisance of the incident after the video went viral. Regarding the viral video, SSP Ashish Bharti stated that Mufassil police station received information that a video was going viral on social media in which some anti-social elements were seen burning the flag of a particular religion. The video was investigated conventionally and technically as soon as the information was received.

After investigation, it was found that the video was from a village under the Mufassil police station. With the help of local watchmen and public representatives, all the people seen in the video were identified, he added.

The senior Police official further stated that the houses of all the accused were raided. But all the accused were found absconding from their house. He said that considering the seriousness of this matter, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Wazirganj and Police Station Head, Mufassil Police Station was directed for further investigation and necessary action.