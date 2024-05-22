On the 20th of May, voting for Bihar’s Madhubani Lok Sabha seat took place. Four persons were found casting bogus votes on Jaale and taken into police custody. That same night, a mob of approximately 140 people attacked the police station and released all four. The police have constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter.

Jaale is located in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, however, it falls within the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. Four persons were found voting fraudulently at Haqqania Madrasa Deora Bandhauli, a polling booth in the Jale police station area. These four people were being held at the Jale police station when, in the evening, a mob of 130-140 people attacked the station and freed the arrested individuals.

Shocking 😵🚨



Darbhanga, Bihar 📍



Mohammed Sanaullah & 3 Muslim women were arrested from Hakkania Madrasa polling station.



Why: Because they falsely voted while wearing Burqa.



🚨Now, 100-150 Islamists attacked Jaale Police Station at night & freed accused from @bihar_police. pic.twitter.com/htPJtuTKzU — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) May 22, 2024

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, Sector Officer Nirbhay Kumar caught four people on 20 May, while patrolling during the voting process. Following this, the Jaale police station filed case number 103/24. In this case, one Sanaullah, Sadia Sheikh, Saleha Fatima, and Zeenat Parveen, all of whom reside in Deora Bandhauli, Police Station Jaale, District Darbhanga, were all found voting fraudulently. Sector Officer Nirbhay Kumar turned over all four to the police.

Reports say that a mob comprising around 130-140 people attacked the police station to free the four arrested persons and misbehaved with police officials. After this, the mob released the four from police custody. The police have now registered FIR against 24 named people and over a hundred unnamed people. The video relating to this case has gone viral on social media, with claims that the same crowd attacked the police station.

Meanwhile, Darbhanga Police confirmed the attack on the police station. Darbhanga Police said in a statement that an FIR has been filed against 130-140 people based on the Jale Police Station in-charge’s complaint. Darbhanga police have filed a complaint under Sections 147/148/149/323/324/225/353/354 (B)/504 IPC. To investigate this matter, a Special Investigation Team has been formed under the command of Darbhanga SP. The Darbhanga SP-led SIT is conducting raids to nab the accused persons.