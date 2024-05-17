Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, the INDI Alliance candidate from Northeast Delhi, was assaulted by some angry locals when he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing the Congress leader being beaten by people who were surrounding him.

In the video, Kanhaiya Kumar along with his supporters are seen coming out of an election campaign office at Brahmapuri’s Ward No 229 amid the chants of ‘Kanhaiya Kumr zindabad’. A person is seen approaching him with a garland in hand. The person puts the garland around Kanhaiya Kumar’s neck, but suddenly the situation changes and the person who greeted him with the garland slaps him several times in quick succession.

This leads to a commotion at the place, with the assaulter pushed away by others. However, some other people thrashed Kumar in the meanshile. Several persons try to hold the original attacker in black t-shirt, while he tries to break free and again charge towards Kanhaiya. Ink was also thrown at Kumar during the attack, and ink stains can be seen on the shirts of several persons in the videos.

Later Kanhaiya Kumar’s supporters thrashed the assaulter and another person involved in the attack. After getting treated at a hospital, the youth stated that whoever insults the Indian Army will face such consequences. ‘Whoever talks about breaking India into pieces, whoever says Afzal we are ashamed, your murderer is alive, this will be their fate,’ the man said.

Some social media users claimed that 3 teeth of Kumar was broken in the assault, but it could not verified.

It is not known why the Congress leader was assaulted, and what action was taken against the assaulters, if any.

Jordaaar thappad ☠️😂🤣



Kanhaiya Kumar ko laga ye JNU hai. pic.twitter.com/38Ohlv3SEt — BALA (@erbmjha) May 17, 2024

Notably, the attack seems to be pre-planned, and at least one person seems to be aware of it in advance. When the assaulter is approaching Kumar with the garland in hand, someone says that Kanhaiya Kumar will be beaten. The voice is clear amid the noise and chants, indicating that the person was probably holding the phone recording the incident.

The person says, ‘Kanhaiya ab pitne wala hain, Kanhaiya ab pitega’ (Now Kanhaiya is going to be beaten, Kanhaiya will be beaten now), several seconds before the assault. And after Kanhaiya is slapped, the same person says, ‘friends as you can see, Kanhaiya Kumar has been beaten’.

Talking about the incident, Kanhaiya Kumar said, ‘This is not attack on me, this is attack on democracy’.